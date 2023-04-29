Clinton’s MVP finds home at Mount Olive

Clinton High’s decorated center-mid Daniel Adasiak moves on to D2 competition. Mount Olive will be gaining one of the Dark Horses most skilled mids who aided them in their state championship run. He had mulled it over and decided on the Wildcats. Regarding his decision it was clear cut with this summary.

“I decided on Mount Olive because of their soccer program and their kinesiology program. Their program is great and can beat most D1 teams on the field. I like the coaches and their desire to use me on the attack. It’s also very close to home which is a plus.”

Adasiak has been playing soccer since he could and his skills would grow and be honed over the next 12 years splitting time between rec league and the Dark Horses. As a four year Varsity starter, Adasiak has accumulated many accolades over his time at Clinton that was capped off by a state finals appearance.

Last season, his tough play in the midfield helped keep the Dark Horses clean as they allowed a slim 26 goals out of 28 games. This performance propelled the squad through the year, into the state championship finals, earning the 2A East Regional championship along the way.

When asked about his favorite game it was a no-brainer.

“Definitely the state championship. Even though we lost, it was a great, close game. I thought we had but they scored late! It’s just crazy how we got there as a team out of everybody in it. I scored, probably, my best goal of the year in the last game. I’m glad I got to spend every game possible with the team I grew up with!”

He would score the sole goal for the Horses and the game would be decided in a shootout, with Clinton falling by a single goal.

The 2021 MVP has garnered an East/West All Stars honor, a two time All-State and two time SAC-7 player of the year. The awards continue with him receiving All-County, Conference and Region honors, in addition to a gold medal in the Powerade games. Finally, he stamped his name in Dark Horse history with a season record of 35 goals.

Head Coach Brad Spell lauded Adasiak and had plenty to say.

“He is one of the most skilled and intteligent field played I’ve coached. He has been the center piece of the men’s program for the last three seasons and he’s going to be missed.”

Adasiak wrapped up with a shoutout and thanks for those involved in his career and life.

“Shoutout first to God. I went through a lot of injuries and tough times but made it through this season at mostly 100%. My family, who’ve been with me and supportive ever since I was young. I wish the best for my brother whose got two years left and my sister when gets to high school. Lastly, my coaches and teammates, I couldn’t have done any of it without them.”

