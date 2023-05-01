Raiders take down longtime rival Horses in diamond duels

It was an interesting week out on the fields for the baseball and softball teams at Midway. What was supposed to be a 3-game week for the Raiders turned out to yield just one night of action: games against rival Clinton. Midway swept the Dark Horses in baseball and softball, both moving closer toward conference championships as the season begins to wind down.

Softball

It was a 5-inning blowout out win for the Lady Raiders, who jumped all over Clinton in the first inning and never looked back. Midway scored five runs in both the first and third innings before scoring eight in the bottom of the third to drive the nail in the coffin. The final score was 18-0.

Defensively, it was a combined perfect game for the Lady Raiders as none of the 15 batters they faced were able to get on base.

Offensively, Midway generated 17 RBIs on 12 hits. Krista McLean was the Lady Raiders leader, getting five RBIs on three hits. Kiley Ives, Jaycee Byrd, Mallory Baggett, and McKenzie Williams all had two hits and Eva McLamb had one hit.

With this game successfully in the books, Midway is now 13-4 overall and 9-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. The Lady Raiders attempted to play Wednesday night, hosting East Duplin, but that game was cancelled shortly after getting underway and will not be made up. They will finish up regular season play next week, traveling to Clinton on Monday before finishing up against West Bladen on Tuesday and Friday.

Baseball

The baseball game between the Dark Horses and the Raiders was a much closer affair, though the outcome was still the same…a Midway victory. Defense ruled this game as the Raiders narrowly conquered their rivals, picking up a 2-0 victory.

Midway picked up one run in the bottom of the second inning before getting an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth.

Statistically, things were fairly even, save for the two runs the Raiders tallied. Getting hits for the Dark Horses were Dawson Smith, Camden Davis, and Brennan Bell, who all had one hit apiece.

For Midway, Tripp Westbrook, Trey Gregory, Wyatt Lucas, and Wyatt Herring all had one hit apiece.

Gregory got Midway’s both of Midway’s runs, the first of which came when an errant throw at third allowed the senior to come home for the first score of the game. He also tallied the insurance run in the bottom of the fourth.

Defensively, Smith went the distance on the mound for Clinton, getting two strikeouts but surrendering four hits, a walk, a hit batter, and two runs. John Nelson McLamb also went the distance for Midway, getting eight strikeouts while surrendering one walk, two hit batters, and three hits.

The Raiders never got their game against East Duplin underway as the JV game before it produced an unfavorable playing surface. With the win, they are now 17-4 overall and 8-1 in league play. They will travel to Clinton on Monday before finishing up against West Bladen on Tuesday and Friday.

For Clinton, they are now 6-10 overall and 3-8 in league play. After playing Midway on Monday, the Dark Horses will travel to East Columbus on Wednesday.

