The road to glory awaits the Raiders, dominating the SAC-7. The Carolina 1A tournament begins

Carolina had different plans last week as it dumped all over Sampson County, shutting down Thursday and Friday games, shortening the season for the Carolina 1A. This put the brackets to only contain the top four seeds of the conference. Midway stands high in both softball and baseball, as the Raiders have crushed the competition in the SAC-7 leaving all in the dust.

Baseball

Clinton 6-10 (3-8)*

The Dark Horses have struggled to make a dent this year, as their season comes to a close, the Horses find themselves in sixth place in the SAC-7. They enter this week on a four game losing streak, capped off by a close game with their fierce inner-county rivals, the Midway Raiders.

With two games remaining in the season, they’ll have another chance to avenge their loss on Monday against the Raiders. Following that, they travel to Lake Waccamaw to take on the East Columbus Gators.

Hobbton 12-5 (6-3)*

The Wildcats have been on a tear these past two weeks, taking on and defeating four in a row, solidifying their place in the Carolina 1A at third.

Their final game of the season is on Monday against the league leader the North Duplin Rebels. The last time these two powerhouses faced off, Duplin slipped away after a three run first inning. On paper, very little separates these two teams and will be a big test on Monday for the Cats as they enter tournament play the following day.

Lakewood 6-10 (4-5)*

The Leopards have had many close games this year leading to a middling 6-10. Don’t be fooled however because they’ve kept it close against the top three seeds taking them to task but they slipped by. Their highest deficit against them was four against North Duplin.

They were within one against the No. 2 ranked in conference the Rosewood Eagles a couple of weeks back 8-7. They will be looking for a win against them on Monday before they face them again on Tuesday in the race for the title as the No. 4 seed.

Midway 17-2 (8-1)*

Spivey’s Corner has seen some dominating baseball this year. The Raiders been perfect at home going 9-0.

Their play has been stout and immutable with a defense that puts many to shame. The pitching has been a highlight for the Raiders with an anemic 1.60 ERA. The fielding has been exemplary with a percentage at .930. At the plate, there has been plenty of contact. Those 24 doubles and smart baserunning have been the bread and butter of this offense, leading to a 17-2 overall and firmly in first in the SAC-7 at 8-1.

They will travel to Clinton to face off against the Horses. They broke the Horses in a tight game and came away with the win at 2-0.

Union 0-18 (0-9)*

The Spartans have had a year. Union struggled from the very beginning as the new coach worked hard to instill some baseball knowledge into a team that has lacked in this arena. They came away winless this season as their year ended early due to the weather. They have one more game on Wednesday against Neuse Charter.

Softball

Clinton 2-15 (1-9)*

The Lady Horses have struggled this year. With a lack of experience entering the ‘23 season, Clinton managed to come away with two wins.

They will take on Midway on Monday and will be looking for a different result after being shutout in their last encounter 18-0.

Hobbton 4-11 (2-4)*

The Lady Cats have pressed hard this year after some early woes that kept them down. Long stretches between wins kept them in the lower ranking, but their conference play was better. They managed to topple the Union Spartans twice which would be their only wins in conference but that would be enough to put them in fourth place.

Their next game will be on Tuesday in the Conference tournament for the title as the No. 3 seed against the No. 2 seed the Rosewood Eagles.

Lakewood 4-9 (1-5)*

The Lady Leopards have had an underwhelming year despite the stats pointing to a much more dangerous squad to face. The numbers don’t explain how a .336 batting average produced only 93 runs for the entire season. There are a lot of youth in the Lakewood dugout and will be looking to take the helm come the following year.

Their last game of the season comes as they take on the Rosewood Eagles on Monday, looking to avenge their defeat from last month.

Midway 13-4 (9-0)*

The Lady Raiders have had a stellar year dominating their opposition all year. They’ve kept everyone in the SAC-7 in line as they’ve taken all nine games in league play. Their home field has yet to see a loss as Spivey’s Corner has been well defended eight times this year.

They will travel to Clinton to face off against the Lady Horses who didn’t offer much resistance to the Lady Raiders in their last meeting, shutting them out at 18-0.

Union 6-9 (3-5)*

The Lady Spartans have had an underwhelming year after a promising return of their talented team from last season. Union sat at 6-9 following a three game losing streak including their second loss to Hobbton which was carried into extra innings as both teams fought valiantly for a better spot in the race for the gold.

The Lady Spartans enter the conference tournament at the No. 4 seed following their bout with the Lady Cats. Their next appearance will be in contention with the No. 1 seeded North Duplin Lady Rebels. A massive climb awaits them with their last two encounters with the juggernaut the fell by over ten in each.