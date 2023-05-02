CHS poised for gold; Horses, Hobbton thrash league at 9-0

Sampson County has seen some strong play on the pitch from all schools in the area. From the 1A, Hobbton has kept order holding a 9-0 record against the league, with Union holding firm in third. The SAC-7 has been well in the hands of the Lady Horses as they hold a strong 16-0-2 record, undefeated in league play at 9-0.

Clinton 16-0-2 (9-0)*

The Lady Horses have held their league in check with a truly dominating performance all year. In their nine games of play in the SAC-7, they’ve allowed two goals and put in 83. Not much more can be said. They’ve dominated defensively, allowing for a year total 10 goals from all opponents. Their eye for the net shows as well with a grand total of 127 goals.

Things will heat up this week, as they take on strong opposition from non-conference teams this week, starting with Croatan and ending with Franklin Academy.

Hobbton 15-1-1 (9-0)*

It’s clear the Lady Cats have reigned supreme in the Carolina 1A. Putting away most of the competition in seamless fashion with finesse and accuracy, Hobbton has dominated in conference play. This defense has proven to be stout with seven goals allowed in league play and 18 total from all opponents.

The Lady Cats are heavy favorites in the tournament with play that has put everyone under by wide margins. They’ll cap off their season with another round with the Lady Rebels who met the might of these cat claws a month ago, being shutout 9-0.

Lakewood 0-9

The Lady Leopards had a troubled start from the get go. After their scrimmage match to warm up to the year ahead, they ran into personnel issues and couldn’t form a team. Lakewood put together a squad and ran right into conference play.

They walked away without a win but managed to finish out the year. Their last game will be on the road as they face off against familiar foe, the Rosewood Eagles.

Midway 6-9-1 (4-3)*

The Lady Raiders have maintained a modest record this season and this play has them in third place, with West Bladen on their heels.

They’ve struggled with offense this year only putting up 26 goals on the year. The backline however has held firm despite the lack of offense allowing 40 with an array of high powered fronts coming at them. Their largest deficit came at the hands of their rival and powerhouse team, the Clinton Lady Horses, 9-0.

The Lady Raiders will be looking to create some space for themselves in the run for the title, with their week beginning on the road against Clinton. Following this, they’ll be looking to punch down the West Bladen Knights to solidify their third place in the SAC-7.

Union 9-7-1 (5-4)*

The Lady Spartans have had a successful year holding a stout record and consistent strong play in the backfield. Union’s brand of speed and physical play have put them in a nice spot in the Carolina 1A conference at No. 3 in the tournament.

They’ve split their their goals against and for, coming in scoring 42 while allowing 51. Despite that, they hold nine wins on the year. The Lady Spartans will be looking to spoil the Neuse Charter’s record when they face off on Monday then follow that up with another match, this time in tournament play on Tuesday.