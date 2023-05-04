Hobbton soccer burns past Neuse Charter 8-0; Wildcats fall to the Rebels, ending their run, 8-5.

Kasey Lee waits for the ball as Tyler Johnsey slides into third base.

Monica Hernandez moves the ball past a defender. She had the first and second goals of the match.

Denisse Jorge fires the bal for one of her five goals.

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats soccer team continued their winning ways last night with an 8-0 shutout of the Lady Rosewood Eagles in the conference championship. The Lady Wildcats are 17-1-1 one the season and perfect 10-0 in the conference.

Soccer

At the 33:24 mark in the first half, Monica Hernandez fired a direct shot past the Eagles goalie for a 1-0 lead. They never looked back.

Twenty-six seconds later, Hernandez connected again on a penalty kick form about 20 yards out for a 2-0 Wildcat lead. At 30:49, McKayla Harris fired from the right side on an angle burying the ball in the back corner of the net for a 3-0 lead.

Denisse Jorge tallied again for the Wildcats at the 23:03 mark for a 4-0 lead. She scored again about five minutes later to push the lead to 5-0. Rosewood got a good shot at the goal with 16:15 left on a penalty kick. However, sub-goalie McKayla Harris tipped the ball out back into play.

The Wildcats held a 5-0 lead at the break.

Twelve seconds into the second half, Jorge fired another one past the Rosewood goalie for a 6-0 lead. Jorge was on fire as she gathered two more goals, one at the 38:22 mark and the final at the 33:48 mark. The rest of the match was moving the ball around the field by both teams.

The Wildcats just missed on several shots the hit the top bar and bounced out or just missed the corner to go out of bounds. The Lady Wildcats play Neuse Charter on Thursday evening for the tournament championship.

Baseball

The Hobbton Wildcats baseball team’s regular season ended at the hands of the North Duplin Rebels Tuesday night with an 8-5 score in the conference playoffs. This was the third meeting of the two teams. They finished conference play conference play Monday night at North Duplin with the Wildcats losing 12-3.

The Wildcats were the visiting team and hit the batter’s box first. Brody King batted first getting a single to first base. He as later picked off in a throw to first. Noah Adams batted second getting on. Bennett Darden followed with a double scoring Adams. He was left stranded by the third out of the inning.

The Rebels picked up four runs in the first to take a 4-1 lead. Neither team scored in the second. The Rebels added a fifth run in the third for a 5-1 lead. They added another run in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.

In the top of the sixth, the Wildcats added three more runs while the Rebels added two. In the seventh, the Wildcats picked up one more run.

The Wildcats are 12-7 overall and 6-4 in the conference.

