Lakewood and Rosewood arrived at Hobbton ready to compete for at the Carolina 1A title. What started as a close game, unraveled quickly as the Leopards struggled with errors and positioning. The Eagles cruised to win round one over Lakewood, 10-3.

A strong showing kicked off the game with the teams deadlocked at zeroes. The Leopards were held scoreless entering the bottom of the second. The Eagles put their bats to work and rounded the bases thrice, putting Lakewood in a precarious position trailing by three runs early.

The Leopards responded in kind, loading the bases as the mound struggled to keep the batters from reaching the bags.

With the bases loaded, Kollin Hunter came up in a big way with a knock into center left field. This drove in two runs for Lakewood bringing them within one run of tying it up. The Leopards were on the prowl with Tyler Fye entering the batter’s box and tore the ribbons off the ball sending it over the center fielder, just shy of clearing the fence. He’d take the double and RBI to tie the game, three all. The Eagles shutdown the remaining batters, stifling their offense and closing out the explosive at for the Leopards.

Rosewood took advantage of the flimsy defense and poor positioning putting runners on the bases. The Leopards made a tactical error in the field and were too shallow then the Eagles sent a bomb over him, resulting in a score giving Rosewood the lead again. The other error was another big hit sent into deep outfield, the fielders miscommunicated and the ball dropped to the ground, advancing the runner and leaving first base open. Lakewood buttoned up quickly and sent the Eagles back to their dugout, but they had fallen behind. Rosewood led 4-3 entering the fourth.

From here, Lakewood’s bats had grown cold and they would remain runless the remainder of the game. They’d put in Tyler Fye after Rosewood seemed to have a nose for the ball, hoping to stop the Eagles.

This was to no avail, as the Eagles soared and hailed a barrage of runs, burying the competition. As the game progressed, the Leopards would find themselves falling further and further behind. Rosewood put the nail in coffin with a three run rally in the sixth to put their lead at seven. By games end, Lakewood was held silent and the Eagles walked away with the win. Lakewood was eliminated, 10-3.

Hunter led the team in the rally that tied the game up with his clutch shot with two outs, holding a .750 average at the plate. Samuel Johnson held an impressive average as well with .500 average, with two knocks. Zane Faircloth was a wall behind the plate and garnered a 1.000 in fielding with seven putouts, leading the Leopards.

