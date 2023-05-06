Harrells decimate Trojans on diamond, 17-0

The Lady Crusaders were at home on Thursday afternoon to take on the Bethel Christian Academy Trojans. It was no contest as the visitors were on the receiving end of a massive offense that pummeled them four innings straight. The game ended with Harrells reigning supreme 17-0.

Sabrina Batts and crew shut down Bethel in their first at bat. Batts with two K’s and weak grounder quickly fielded and sent to first to end the frame.

The Lady Trojans took over and faced the strong hitting of Harrells. It was run after run in the bottom of the first, setting the tone for the game.

Batts made good contact with a hit that sailed over the pitcher’s glove and plopped down in the grass in shallow center. She made it to first leading the way. Chesley Ozik stepped up looking to bring Batts home, but she sent a dribbler to the Trojan shortstop. Ozik made it to first but they got the runner heading for second for their first out.

The Lady Trojans struggled with control on the mound as the green orb could be seen flying anywhere but the box. A slew of wild pitches and walks, kept the assembly line moving. They beaned Brianna Carr and she took her place at first. Ozik and Carr advanced after another pitch rolled past the catcher’s mitt. Harrells would clear the bases after a kerfuffle in the infield with the Lady Trojans looking lost, while Harrells quickly put two runs on the board, with Lacie Rogers taking her base with a walk. Rogers stole second in a moment where again Bethel seemingly misunderstood what was going on. Riley Cannon smacked a shot into left center field, bringing Rogers home with Cannon taking her spot at second.

Bethel managed to shut down the roaring Crusaders but the damage was severe as Harrells had a six run lead leaving the first, 6-0.

Batts was impeccable at the top of the second with a cerebral demeanor as she struck out three Trojans in a row. Harrells returned to their dugout, poised for another fiery at bat.

The merry go round of base-running had suffocated the Lady Trojans as nothing seemed to slow down Harrells. Though Bethel managed to get two outs, the Lady Crusaders forced the issue and racked up six more runs. The Lady Trojans were now sinking with the Crusaders continuous cracks at their bow. Harrells held a commanding lead, 12-0.

On the mound, Sabrina was locked in keeping Bethel inert in the box as she set down three in a row, including her scooping up a grounder and earning the assist with a throw to first.

From here it was clearly beyond saving as Harrells would add five more runs before the game was called. Batts stood tall with her arm as she delivered a no hitter complete game with 12 strikeouts. Bethel made contact only four times but never touched the bag.

In the batters box, the lineup smoothly rotated over with a slew of Crusaders contributing to the 17-run slaughter. Ruthie Andrews, Brianna Carr and Mary Willow Rumbold batted 1.000 in this one sided affair.

Harrells regular season finished with a 13-4 record and will be waiting for the NCISAA state seeding.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports