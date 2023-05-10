Lady Horses edge out win against Lady Patriots, 2-1, primed for playoffs

Anna Perry Sinclair heads in the Dark Horses second goal of the match off a well placed corner kick from Ava Williford..

Clinton’s Sophia Jackson crosses the ball in the box, assisting on the Dark Horses first goal of the match in the second half. This pass found the toe of Kenzie Yang who fired a one-timer into the back of the Patriot net.

Last Friday, two schools faced off to end their season, each looking to maintain their status and hold on for the NCHSAA State Tournament placing. Clinton came out on top in a tightly contested game that was decided in the second half. The Lady Horses took the win, 2-1.

In the first half, the Patriots and Horses squared off at midfield. This became the battle ground for both of the talented teams as neither could break each other’s hold. The Patriot backline had their work cut out for them with Clinton having doubled their total goal count on the year. In addition to the high scoring, they allowed half of the goals that Franklin had scored on them. The non-conference foes had faced the Lady Horses last year and fell by three at 4-1.

Surprisingly, the Lady Pats held off the Horses in the first half, carrying possession for a big chunk of the half. The teams were deadlocked at zeroes going into the break, with the Horses keeper maintaining a clean sheet.

It was the second half both teams opened up. The Lady Horses were settled in by their Coach Adam Smith and told to play their game, that’s all it took.

The battle continued but with renewed vigor for the Lady Horses. The nerves eased and their game evolved back into the aggressive front they had put on display all year. The Lady Pats held firm and Clinton was relentless. This combo kept the game close as both teams put on a performance in their fight for the best place with the state title on the line.

Only three goals would be scored in the match with the Lady Horses walking away with the major win. Aly Sutter and A.P. Sinclair rallied the girls and put two heaters into the back of the net. The Patriots would retaliate but they simply didn’t have the firepower against this dominant squad, 2-1.

Coach Adam Smith was happy with the victory and had this say.

“It was a big win for us and helps with our chances of having home games for the state championship. I’m just tickled to death to have this win.”

This caps off the Dark Horses season and brings them to a final record of 19-0-3 with an undefeated 10-0 league record.

