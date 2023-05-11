Midway’s Logan Atkins disqualified from state tournament by the NCHSAA on score card error

They say honesty is the best policy and that the truth shall set you free, but for Logan Atkins and the Midway Raiders golf team, it was honesty and truth that caused them to pay the ultimate price. At the conclusion of Monday’s 2A Golf Mideast Regional match at the River Golf Club at Lake Royale in Louisburg, Atkins, the defending individual state champion from 2022, had shot a third-place worthy 76, sending him back to the state games to defend his title, as well as Midway as a team in search of their second school crown.

A minor technicality, however, and one that had no bearing on the final outcome of the match, shattered all of those dreams.

As it goes in golf matches in high school, each player maintains scorecards throughout the match. At the end of the match, the players compare their scores, look for discrepancies, and sign off on the cards to make them official once that process is done. At the conclusion of Atkins’ match, he and his playing partner compared scores, both of which indicated Atkins shot 76. Both players agreed on their scores, signed off on them, and submitted them.

However, there was one problem, which wasn’t caught until after the signatures were applied.

Atkins noticed that his playing partner had incorrectly scored one hole. Somehow, the total scores had been summed correctly, but there was one error that Atkins caught that he felt needed to be corrected. So, he did what he thought was right…he reported the error. Little did he know, this was about to cause everything to come crashing down.

Reporting this issue caused the NCHSAA to disqualify Atkins, which in turn nullified his scores that had also qualified Midway to compete as a team, thus disqualifying them from the state competition as well.

So…it’s worth asking: is honesty really the best policy? Did the truth really set Atkins and Midway free? Sure doesn’t seem like it, as doing the right thing will now leave a stain on what has otherwise been another strong year for the Raiders golf program.

Some of the NCHSAA’s Core Values are noted as honesty, equity, and integrity.

Taken directly from the NCHSAA website, “Honesty, the uprightness and fairness, truthfulness, sincerity, or frankness, freedom from deceit or fraud. To consistently seek and speak the truth” and “Equity, the fairness, just and right, equitable treatment of all, dealing fairly and equally with all concerned” and finally, “Integrity, the consistency of actions, values, methods measures, principles, expectations, and outcomes – the truthfulness or accuracy of one’s actions.”

How ironic? Atkins was the only person on the course knowledgeable of the scorecard mistake, yet voluntarily told the tournament director in order of protecting the field. This is an occurrence that happens more often than is realized in high school golf. However, in many cases, common sense takes over, and kids are not penalized, much less demoralized. The rules of golf were put in place to uphold fairness and integrity of the game. Nothing Atkins did challenged this, it in fact did the opposite. Atkins’ actions did not aim to improve his team’s score, rather the result would actually have added a shot to his individual and team score.

Disqualification seems like an overreaction and quite honestly sets a precedence that a student-athlete shouldn’t self report an issue if the consequences of doing so are so severe. If disqualification is the reward for displaying honor and integrity, then why risk it? Why risk the long hours of practice and all the hard work and dedication that went into getting you this far being all for nothing. At what point should common sense supersede the rules? After all, this was a minor issue. Again, it did not change the outcome of the event, rather it was simply a correction of the record.

Atkins displayed all core values and beliefs taken directly from the NCHSAA Mission Statement, yet it robbed him of his opportunity to defend his title. It cuts his senior year abruptly short and most importantly, leaves a stain on his high school career that will be there for the rest of his life.

Atkins did his part. Why won’t the NCHSAA do their’s?

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports