Wildcats take losses on both fronts in playoffs

The Wildcats take losses in both diamonds on Tuesday and Wednesday to Bear Grass Charter and Roxboro Community.

Baseball

Falling out of the conference playoffs, the Wildcats still had the bats in their corner. They traveled out to Roxboro Community High School looking to make a mark in round one. It was a third inning roaring rally from the Bulldogs that sent Hobbton packing, 13-2.

Hobbton put up a run in the first taking an early lead. The Bulldogs would respond in kind, matching the Wildcats run, tying the game up at one all.

The teams forced their will on each other, holding the second inning scoreless. After another frame went by with no runs, Hobbton took to the mound, little did they know this would be the breakout rally that would put them under.

Roxboro Community rained down a barrage of runs racking up twelve runs while Hobbton scrambled to close the inning out. It was all over for the Wildcats however, as they could only muster one more run in the fourth.

The Wildcats season ended with a final record of 12-8, with the loss 13-2.

Softball

The Lady Wildcats took a big hit on the chin this past Wednesday. Despite their best efforts and head of steam going forward, Bear Grass Charter put them down in a shutout, 9-0.

Hobbton ends their run for the state title and season with a final record of 5-14.

