Raiders pass first round test in playoffs

Christian Gainey stretches high to snag a throw out of the air for an out at first.

Round one kicked off with a bang for the Raiders as they faced off against the Bunn Wildcats. Midway stuck to their guns and broke the Wildcat infield with exceptional contact at the plate to take their first win of the tourney, 6-1.

On Tuesday, the wind was gentle and the sun was burning hot in Spivey’s Corner. Midway put John Nelson McLamb on the mound to face the Wildcat dugout.

Bunn got two early knocks to start the game off, putting McLamb in danger early. Steadfast the Raiders remained and fought back. They scooped up a grounder to earn the first out of the game, then McLamb set the rest down in order with the last batter caught looking with three strikes in a row. The Raiders stranded two on the bags as they returned to the dugout unscathed.

It was quiet on the Midway front early on but there were cracks showing with the Wildcats pitching as some throws were missing the target. Bunn held firm and closed out the inning allowing a hit, but no runs.

The Raiders returned to the field and McLamb took his spot on the mound. Bunn came out swinging but only one got through. After a quick strikeout the Wildcats responded. McLamb took a hard grounder to his plant ankle. Without hesitance, he scooped up the loose ball and tossed it to first but the runner was declared safe. He nodded that he was okay and play continued.

After allowing a hit, the Wildcats pressed McLamb and took a bit too long of a lead. He caught the runner sleeping and put him in a run out situation. It ended quickly as panic took over and he doubled down, going for second. The out came quickly and Midway faced the final batter with empty bases. McLamb shut him down on strikes and the Raiders had another opportunity to make contact at the plate.

The cracks on the mound and splintered wider, the Raiders exposed it as they pulled in two runs.

Trey Gregory hit a hard grounder that found a gap rolling into center. His speed paid off beating the throw at first. The pitcher had a pitch or two to settle in before Gregory stole second from under their noses. Frazzled, the next batter took a free base after a walk. Carson Tew placed a bunt nicely, forcing the infielders out of position. They took the gimme out but the runners advanced.

Tripp Westbrook made his way to the plate and at first it wasn’t looking good. With two strikes and runners antsy to get home, he delivered. He pulled a pitch that evaded the infielders between second and third. The Raiders kicked up dirt as they cleared the bases with Westbrook settling in at second, giving the home team a two run lead.

He would be stranded at second as Bunn cut down the final batter for the last out.

Bunn was able to get back into the game with a couple of hits off McLamb. After keeping it clean, the Wildcats would take a risky chance after the runner at third. An opportunity opened after a pitch rolled by the catcher. The runner took off and a cloud of dust followed. McLamb rushed to the plate and caught the throw from the catcher. The Wildcat slid into home, knocking McLamb over for the first and only run Bunn would earn. The inning closed in a whimper with the visitors unable to capitalize. They left a runner stranded at first and Midway went to the dugout poised to extend their lead, with them leading by a run, 2-1.

Midway remained inert in the bottom third.

Wyatt Lucas kept Bunn from adding more with two quick out. Shallow liners were sent in Wyatt Lucas’s zone and put out two. McLamb finally slammed the door on the last batter after a six pitch battle with a strikeout.

The Wildcats mound finally broke, giving Wyatt Richards a walk. He was subbed out for pinch runner, Andre Harps. After pop out, Davis Williams smacked a shot that looked like an easy out. Williams managed to stretch it to a double, putting Midway in prime position to add on to their lead. Bunn would get a strikeout to turn up the pressure on Lucas, heading to the plate with two runners on and two outs.

He kept his poise and hit a grounder to the back of the infield. He stretched out to make it to first base and Harps safely crossed the plate to add another run. The Wildcats managed to close out the inning but their woes were on the horizon.

After another lackluster plate appearance by Bunn, Midway really broke open on the visitors. They loaded the bases after three consecutive hits with no outs. The mound was quivering with the pressure reaching the boiling point.

It got ugly after two back to back walks put Midway up by four and Bunn took a timeout to make adjustments. The infield was moved around and another pitcher took the mound. Tripp Westbrook would drive in their final run off a sacrifice pop fly and Bunn would peter out in the final two innings.

Midway ensured only one run was allowed with the catcher taking a hit as Bunn desperately needed a run to try and rally. The Raider stood tall and held the ball earning the third out in the sixth.

The Raiders were set to play on Friday for the second round of state tournament against familiar foe, the East Bladen Eagles.

