Slow start turns into

The NCHSAA State 2A softball playoffs got underway on Tuesday. In round one at Midway High School, the Lady Raiders hosted Whiteville to kick off their postseason voyage. After a concerning, slow start, Midway rallied and cruised away for a 7-0 victory.

The first inning of Tuesday’s opening round went by in a breeze after a pair of dueling three up, three down at-bats.

The second inning was very much the same, though not in consecutive fashion as each team stranded a runner aboard. Nevertheless, a defensive battle was clearly setting in.

Midway avoided disaster in the top of the third inning after allowing Whiteville to get runners on the corners with only one away. The Lady Wolfpack got a little careless, though, as they hit into an infield double play when the runner at first failed to tag up. With that, the game shifted to the bottom of the third still tied at 0-0.

The same can be said for Whiteville in the bottom of the third as Midway worked themselves into bases loaded. Unfortunately for the Lady Raiders, they couldn’t capitalize as a fly ball into the outfield shut down the threat.

After another three up three down inning in the top of the fourth, Midway finally rolled through in the bottom of the fourth. Krista McLean led off with a walk, then Malloy Baggett got a hit that dropped right on the line in left field. The throw back to the infield was errant, allowing McLean to score and advancing Baggett to third. Jordan Christopher stepped in next, and laid down a bunt back to the pitcher. The pitcher hesitated in making a decision where to go with the ball and by the time she decided to throw home, Baggett was under the tag and scored another run. Then with two outs, McKenzie Williams scored Eva McLamb and Jaycie Byrd, pushing the lead to 4-0.

After a pitching change in the top of the fifth inning, Midway’s bats once again came alive. They batted in three more runs and ran their lead to 7-0. With no other action, that’s where things settled over the remainder of the game as the Lady Raiders triumphed into the second round.

After the game, Midway head coach Susan Clark spoke about her team’s lackadaisical offensive start, but praised their pitching and defense.

“Definitely a slow start tonight,” she stated. “I don’t know if their nerves got them, or if was just the first round of the playoffs? But it was definitely a slow start. Sarah pitched great, they worked through it, defense made plays. It was ugly but at the end of the night, it’s a win.”

Jaycie Byrd and Mallory Baggett lead the Lady Raiders offense with three hits apiece. Krista McLean and McKenzie Williams each had two hits and K.B. Benton, Jordan Christopher, and Sarah Autry all had one hit each.

With the win, Midway is now 17-4 overall and was set to face South Lenoir in Friday night’s second round. The Lady Blue Devils defeated the Lady Raiders earlier in the season so revenge will be fresh on Midway’s mind. Game time is 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports