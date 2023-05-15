Harrels sent home in second round on pitch, diamond

The Crusaders after taking a big win over the Epiphany Falcons by double digits. They would fall to the Wayne Country Chargers in a huge loss, 13-3. The Lady Crusaders fell in a heart breaker in the first round to the Epiphany Falcons, 1-0.

Baseball

The Falcons were outclassed early on in first round play against the Crusaders. Harrells sent six runs over the plate at the bottom of the first.

Epiphany couldn’t do anything against Harrells and they swapped out pitchers throughout the game. In the third and fourth, the Crusaders dominated and put up eight more runs on the flightless Falcons. Harrells advanced past the first round handedly with a convincing, 14-0 win.

In the second round, the Crusaders traveled out to Goldsboro to face off against the Bulldogs of Wayne Country. Harrells took the long bus ride home carrying a double digit elimination, 13-3.

After a tough fight that resulted in a scoreless inning, the Crusaders took the early lead with a single run. The Bulldogs managed the wound and stopped the bleeding; holding the Crusaders to only one run.

Harrells was broken down with Wayne Country pouring six runs on the visiting team. The Bulldogs gave themselves a five run lead entering the third, 6-1.

The team’s battled hard in the third. No runner was able to cross the plate and Harrells was trailing by a decent bit.

The Crusaders bats were cold and they couldn’t get anything rolling. Wayne Country put one more run on the board, extending their lead to six at, 7-1.

Harrells wasn’t going down without a fight and the Bulldogs ate two runs. Wayne Country held off the Crusader advance and Harrells shortened the gap to four at, 7-3.

The Bulldogs took off and Harrells was torched with another six run rally that ended the contest. Harrells was sent home, eliminated from the state tournament, 13-3.

The Crusaders finished their season as Co-champions of the NCISAA Coastal Carolina Conference at 7-11 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Soccer

The Epiphany Falcons traveled to Harrells for an intense show of will in the second round of the playoffs. Epiphany would take the win in shocking fashion, putting down Harrells 1-0.

The Lady Crusaders fought hard and pushed back against the visitors. The match was back and forth with no one taking the advantage. Harrells entered halftime tied at zero all.

The heat was on in the second, as the teams entered the field. Focused eyes were all over the pitch with neither team looking to go home the lower.

The Falcons pressed the issue and the Lady Crusaders bent. Epiphany put the ball past the Harrells keeper for the first and only goal of the match.

The Lady Crusaders would try to rebound but it was to no avail, Harrells was eliminated in the second round, 1-0. They end their season with an 8-9-1 record and third in conference at 2-4.

