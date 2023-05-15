Race for state title begins; Union, Midway also find room on bracket

The run for the NCHSAA state championship begins on Monday May 15. Four teams from Sampson County will be participating in the tournament looking to bring gold back to their cabinets. Clinton and Hobbton raced to the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds respectively after stunning seasons from both teams.

Clinton

Clinton holds the No. 1 seed with their stellar performance on the year. They pulled together at 22-0-2 record and were undefeated in the SAC-7, walking away with the conference trophy. Their first opponent on Monday May 15 will be against the No. 32 seed the West Bladen Knights.

Hobbton

The Lady Cats have been dominant in the Carolina 1A amassing an undefeated run in conference play on their way to collect the gold in their league tournament.

Hobbton has a strong record from their smart, physical play on the pitch. The Lady Cats put together an 18-1-1 record in the regular season.

Their performance earned them a first round bye as the take on the winners between No..15 East Wake Academy and Clover No. 18 Garden School on Thursday May 18.

Midway

The Lady Raiders didn’t have the season they had hoped for after falling to 8-10-1 on the season. Midway kept a firm upper lip in league play and came in third in the SAC-7.

Their performance for the year allowed them to slide into the tournament taking the No. 26 seed. They will be on the road to face off against the No. 7 Seaforth Hawks on Monday May 15.

Union

The Spartans struggled towards the end of the season but their play earned them a decent spot in the state tournament.

Hovering around midtable, Union was placed at the No. 13 spot to kick off the playoffs.

Their season came to a whimper as they were eliminated in the first round of the conference tournament. Their overall record came out to 9-9-1 and they split their league with a record 5-5.

They will face off against a familiar opponent on Monday in round one. The Lady Spartans hosts the No. 20 North Duplin Lady Rebels at 6 p.m.

