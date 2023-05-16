Lady Crusaders get win with 3-run rally in 4th

Sabrina Batts with a big strikeout early in the game. She tallied nine strikeouts and held an ERA of 1.00 in the game.

Lacie Rogers with a smash that clears the infield. She tracks the ball and runs to first.

Brianna Carr with the knock that drove in two runs to retake the lead.

It was hot out at the Harrells softball complex on Friday. The Lady Crusaders hosted the Faith Christian Lady Patriots in what turned into a heated battle to continue on for the State title. Harrells came away with it after some strong defensive play and sharp pitching, 4-1.

The Lady Patriots were snuffed out quickly; set down in order, Harrells went to the plate hoping to do some damage early. The Crusaders were given their first two bags after the visiting pitcher struggled to find the zone. She beaned Batts and walked Brianna Carr. The next at bats didn’t result in much and the two were stranded. The first ended with zeroes on the board.

The Crusaders kept the game silent with superb play and the Patriots were put down in order again. Faith Christian’s Emma Griffin would blitz past three batters on strikeouts, keeping the game square at zeroes, entering the third.

The Patriots battled hard and got onto base. However, Chesley Osik had her locked in and delivered a precision shot to first, catching her in a run-out and she was out. This set the tone and the Patriots left the inning empty handed.

Mary Willow Rumbold was walked with Batts was at the plate. She got the hit and took her base, but a poor jump caught Rumbold off balance and she was called out at second after a scramble back to the bag.

Another crack would be out at first and Batts advanced to second. Lacie Rogers came in clutch with two outs and sent a knock into the gap at second and third. Rogers took first and Batts turned on the jets, rounding second for the first run of the game. The Lady Patriots were in deep after two straight walks loaded the bases. Faith battled back and got the final out off a weak pop fly. They switched sides with Harrells holding the lead, 1-0.

The Lady Crusaders didn’t hold their lead for long as the Patriots tied it up after some smart ball in the diamond.

A quick bunt and speed carried the Patriots to first base. Faith pressed harder with smart running that produced two extra bases put the runner at third from a shallow knock. Another sacrifice was taken, and the runner trotted home, tying the game up at one all.

With two outs, Batts was looking to quickly end the inning and stop the momentum. A pinpoint hit put Faith on first and started an avalanche of mistakes. The pitcher found herself surrounded by Patriots as they loaded the bases with two outs. Ice in her veins, she struck out the batter and prevented a potential catastrophe. Harrells escaped the frame in a tie, one all.

The Lady Crusaders came out hard following the tying frame. Chesley Osik batted in a run to take the lead. Carr followed it up with a double that drove in two runs. Harrells took the three-run lead and secured the victory.

The final innings produced no runs with the Faith unable to get any contact off Batts, whose performance on the plate kept Harrells in it, held Faith to a solitary one with nine strike outs. The infield held it down with quick reflexes and smart throws, keeping this Patriot offense scoreless to settle the game.

Harrells moves onto round two, defeating Faith Christian, 4-1.

The head coach, Dustin Jackson, was happy with their sound performance and commented with this.

“This team gas continued to get better and better as the year has progressed. Our bats have been really hot these past few games. They weren’t as good that game, but we hit when we needed to. These girls have come together more like a family than a softball team. I’m proud of them and excited for next week’s game.”

The Lady Crusaders (14-4) will be on the road Tuesday, May 16, to take on Freedom Christian Academy (12-8) at 4:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports