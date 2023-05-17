Football players show skills in front of scouts, coaches across state

Athlete gets the jump on defending player and bullrushes past him.

Two athletes battle for supremacy in one on one drills.

Coach Barrett Sloan (Lakewood High) explains the drill they will perform at their station.

Eastern football players dazzle at 910 Classic in front of scouts and coaches across North Carolina.

On a warm Saturday morning, players from all over eastern Carolina rolled into Clinton with helmets and pads. Ready to showcase and learn skills to improve the craft on the gridiron.

“Just serving the community.” Coach Cory Johnson told the Sampson Independent regarding what the 910 Classic Showcase was all about.

The Dark Horse Football Complex was bustling like a small fair. A couple of food trucks linewith players, parents, coaches and recruiters altogether for a football combine. On display, we’re athletes from all over eastern North Carolina looking to give their all in hopes for a shot at a scholarship and some advice on their craft, there was no shortage of action at every turn.

From 40 yard dashes, to tumble drills and 1v1 trench battles, coaches from all over would have something to see. The grunts, cracks from helmets and the thud of the bullet pass to gloves reverberated throughout the fields. These kids were giving it their all, that Saturday.

The itinerary had a full day’s worth of drills capped off by an electric seven on seven scrimmage in the final showcase.

Lakewood, Midway, Hobbton and Clinton all had players in the mix, performing on the stage with recruiters around.

Overall, it was widely praised a success from all parties involved from players, coaches and parents alike as the athletes were able to sharpen their technique and gain some recognition from colleges.

Ny’Darion Blackwell was warming up for QB drills later on and took some time to comment about his experience.

“Coach did a great job putting this together. I’m taking what I learn here and get the opportunity to face competition from all over. Competing is important, like our coach says, iron sharpens iron. When you compete with the best, you make yourself better.”

Leopard Linebackers Nakai Owens and Heath Britt were found by stands awaiting their next drill. They both were happy with the turnout and learned some things regarding their play. Both were excited to bring their new tools of the trade into next season.

Ashawd Wynn and DJ Baggett were the sole invitees from Hobbton and Midway respectively. Wynn was grateful to be there and happy to get exposure.

DJ Baggett represented the Raiders and was battling in the trenches from the early hours. He too was pleased with the outcome and happy with the lessons he was taught.

Over 20 colleges and 300 athletes plus rolled into the Dark Horse Complex. After a full day of grinding away at drills, sweat pouring from everyone’s brows after the Carolina sun beat on them, the event ended in an action packed seven on seven scrimmage.

Another High school combine is coming up on May 25 to be hosted out of Montgomery Central High School out of Troy North Carolina.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports