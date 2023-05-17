Sanchez’s hat trick half propels Spartans

Marlene Sanchez set up for the penalty kick. Her first goal of the three she would score that night.

It was a perfect May evening as a gentle breeze rolled over the freshly cut grass at Union Stadium. The North Duplin Lady Rebels traveled to Rose-Hill to take on the No. 13 Union Spartans. Duplin would be sent home in shutout fashion as the Lady Spartans advanced to the second round, 4-0.

Ten minutes in, Union and Duplin were in a heated scrap for control of the center. Marlene Sanchez made short work with a pair of defenders, she drove in hard for the net and nearly made them pay early. A skilled save kept the sheet clean for Duplin. The Lady Rebels pressed back and put Union on its heels. This was short-lived and would set the pace for the entire half. After a regaining control, the Lady Spartans looked lost on offense with their hesitance. Multiple opportunities fell apart in front of the net from half hearted shots and passes, giving the Rebels backline little resistance.

This back and forth continued for the majority of the half as the Lady Rebels continued to push back. Union sent a full press towards the night, shocking the backline and earning a corner for their efforts. The Spartans sent the kick that sailed into the middle of the box, overwhelming the goalie. The ball got lost in the crowd and Duplin’s troubles were just beginning as they scored on themselves in the shuffle. With a little over than eight minutes left, the Spartans took the lead, 1-0.

The half died out as the teams battled it out until the break. The Lady Spartans carried a one goal lead, entering the half. In the second half it was all Sanchez who battled past multiple Lady Rebels and would take the hat trick.

In the opening minutes, the tide had shifted. Union had pulled together and brought a united front to the Duplin squad.

From the get go, the passes had cleaned up and Duplin struggled to escape their zone. In their desperation, with the Spartans taking shot after shot, a Lady Rebel accidentally took a ball to the palm and the whistle blew immediately. Sanchez lined up for the penalty kick to add to their lead. She sent a spinner on the ground that eluded the keeper and crossed the line, resulting in a second goal. With 35 still on the clock, Union had a two goal lead.

Ten minutes later, she’d find the net again. Coming from the edge she battled past another pair of Rebels to put herself in position. She received the pass and sent a zinger through the air that ricocheted into the net off the crossbar, as the keeper leapt in the air. The Lady Spartans were running away with it, 3-0.

Time was trickling away and Duplin made a huge press that put Union off kilter for a spell. The Lady Spartans broke free and with 10 minutes left in the game, Sanchez would get her hat trick.

She sent a low shot for the left corner that the keeper read perfectly. However, the ball rolled over her shoulder as she couldn’t hang on, allowing the fourth goal of the game.

The match came to a close and the Lady Spartans celebrated their victory at home, while Duplin packed up the items, eliminated from the tournament. Union moves on with a shutout victory, 4-0.

Sanchez led the team with three goals. Head Coach Everett Cruz called out both Sanchez, Adrienne Barbour and the team for their efforts on the pitch.

“Marlene stepped up to the plate and came through. It was a collective effort that included an outstanding defensive performance from Adrienne Barbour. It feels good to rise to the challenge, it was a full effort win that included defense, midfield and offense. We are thankful that nobody got hurt on either team. North Duplin is a young team with potential, best wishes for the future.” Head Coach Everett Cruz commented.

The Lady Spartans (10-9-1) continue on to Round two of the state tournament. They will take on the No. 4 Voyager Vikings (11-6-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

