Midway beatdown the Lady Bulldogs in a lopsided game, 11-1

The Midway Lady Raiders have rumbled their way into the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A softball playoffs, posting an impressive 11-1 victory over No. 5 seed Nash Central on Tuesday. Now at 19-4 overall, the Lady Raiders are set to travel to take on a familiar foe on Friday – the No. 1 seeded Camden County.

The Midway coaching staff went into Tuesday night’s contest expecting a fierce battle. To say they had done their homework on the visiting Lady Bulldogs would be an understatement. The Lady Raiders jumped all over Nash Central and never looked back.

Midway pitcher Sarah Autry got back-to-back strikeouts to start the contest but then a walk and a hit gave the Lady Bulldogs an opportunity. Autry shut down the threat, though, getting her third strikeout to end the inning.

That’s when the fireworks started.

Sam Carter got Midway started in the bottom of the first and was chased by a double by Lainey Hughes, putting runners at second and third. Krista McLean stepped in and got aboard on a fielder’s choice, where the throw home wasn’t successful, and Carter scored the first run of the game. Mallory Baggett was next at the plate, and she hit a double into the outfield that scored Hughes and McLean. To conclude the inning, Kiley Ives drove in Baggett, making it 4-0 Midway.

Skip ahead to the bottom of the second and the Lady Raiders reloaded and did it all again. Eva McLamb got things started this time, getting aboard on an infield hit. She was picked off at second, though, on a fielder’s choice by Jaycie Byrd. Carter stepped in again and laid down a beautiful bunt that went unplayed, putting two runners aboard with one out, setting the stage for Hughes to deliver again. This time, she belted a triple off the outfield fence that was inches away from being a homerun. In the process, Byrd and Carter scored, making it 6-0 to force a pitching change for Nash Central. This change didn’t slow Midway down, though, as a McLean fielder’s choice scored Hughes, making it 7-0. Then, Baggett stepped up to the plate again and delivered a solo homerun, making it 8-1.

The Lady Bulldogs tallied their lone run in the top of the third, cashing in on a couple of Lady Raiders miscues, but the Midway scoring just kept on coming. The Lady Raiders tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth before Hughes RBId Carter in the bottom of the fifth to make it an 11-1 mercy-rule victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Susan Clark was notably pleased with her team’s win, complimenting them in every way she could.

“I’m just so excited,” she said. “We found our bats and everyone in the lineup produced hits. I’m very proud of them tonight.”

Hughes had a big night, going 4-for-4 with four hits. Ives, Baggett, and Carter added two hits, and Jordan Christopher had one hit.

Midway will now compete for a spot in next week’s East Regional final. Game time Friday is expected to be 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports