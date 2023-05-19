Midway moves onto round four after 4-2 victory against East Carteret

Tuesday night’s third round of the NCHSAA 2A Baseball Playoffs went by at a blazing speed. It took just one hour and 15 minutes for Midway to earn a 4-2 victory over the No. 9 seed East Carteret, advancing them to Friday night’s Eastern Semifinal against Camden County.

The first inning kicked off the rapid pace as both teams recorded three up, three down defensive stops.

In the top of the second inning, it was a repeat for Midway as they quickly retired the side and put the bats back in their hands. That’s when the fireworks started. All four of the Raiders’ runs were scored in the second inning.

Wyatt Richards got things started for Midway, getting a 1-out double. Carson Tew traded places with Richards, getting another double to score him and put the Raiders up 1-0. In the fray, Tew got over to third base on a throwing error. Tripp Westbrook later got aboard and then he and Tew were scored on a hit by Wyatt Lucas. Hunter Tyndall later got a hit that scored Lucas, putting Midway in the lead at 4-0.

For a large part of the game, John Nelson McLamb’s solid pitching helped the Raiders defense coast. In the top of the fifth inning, though, they got a little tripped up and the visiting Mariners were able to get a pair of runs back, making it 4-2.

From there, though, they never really presented any more challenges as Midway held on for the victory.

Despite the fifth inning hiccup, McLamb still managed nine strikeouts against two runs, on three hits and no walks.

Offensively, Tew and Richards had two hits for the Raiders while Tripp Westbrook, Tyndall, Lucas, and McLamb all had one hit apiece.

“John Nelson did a really good job tonight,” said Midway head coach Justin Carroll. “Defense made some great plays when needed and we got some good, timely hits. Proud of the guys tonight.”

Midway will now host Camden County in Friday night’s fourth round. The Bruins are the No. 21 seed at 17-9 overall. They are not to be taken lightly, however, as they have taken down some top competition, including the No. 4 seeded North Lenoir 7-2 in the third round.

