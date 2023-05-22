No. 1 Midway major upset in extra innings by No. 21 Bruins, 5-4

Gloomy conditions set the scene for Friday night’s fourth round battle between Midway and Camden County in the NCHSAA 2A Baseball Playoffs. Though light drizzle moved on out, a cloudy and windy night set in. The weather wasn’t the only thing gloomy for Midway on Friday, though, as the visiting Bruins stunned the Raiders, eliminating them 5-4 in extra innings.

The Bruins embraced the underdog role in the early going. After the Raiders earned the first out of the inning, Camden County put together a 1-out hit parade, getting a succession of hits to produce a 2-0 lead. With a runner on third, an errant pickoff attempt at first produced the Bruins a 3-0 advantage. A key play that would later have a big impact.

Midway finally got out of the jam, but plenty of damage had been done. In the bottom of the first inning, things didn’t get any better when the Raiders could only muster up one base runner off a walk.

With that, Camden County took their 3-0 lead to the top of the second inning, looking to build on their momentum.

That wasn’t the case, though, as Midway held the Bruins at bay, keeping things 3-0.

That’s where the game sat for a long time. It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Raiders finally made some magic happen.

Davis Williams led the inning off with a single and was followed by Tripp Westbrook, who also got a single that sent Williams to third. Wyatt Lucas stepped in and sent a lined shot into your outfield, where the left fielder committed an error and scored Williams and Westbrook.

In the meantime, Lucas reached third base and was scored on a Hunter Tyndall sac RBI , making it 3-3. Midway was unable to get anymore, but they managed to tie up the game headed to the sixth.

Jumping ahead to the seventh inning, the Raiders had a golden opportunity to snag the victory.

Westbrook got aboard thanks to an error at second base and was moved over on a sac bunt by Lucas. With one out, the winning run was on second base when Tyndall drew a walk. Two batters later, Wyatt Herring faced a wild pitch

that moved Westbrook over to third, now staring down home plate as the game-winner. It wasn’t meant to be, though, as Herring hit a line drive straight to the left fielder for the final out of the inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, Midway again recorded the first out but, in an eerie call back to the first inning, that’s when Camden County went to work. Putting the bat on the ball, the Bruins combined hits with Raider errors and quickly found themselves with the bases loaded. On a full-count to the next batter, what looked like strike three down the middle was called ball four, and the go-ahead run came in for Camden County, making it 4-3. The next batter was hit, scoring another run to make it 5-3 before Midway finally got out of the jam.

Now back at the plate, the Bruins had to make a couple of pitching changes as that department began to struggle. The Raiders drew a couple of walks and suddenly had runners on second and third. They were able to get one run back, making it 5-4, with tying and winning runs on second and third. Lucas drilled a hard line drive back at the pitcher, who managed to knock the ball down and recovered just in time to make a bang-bang play at first, getting the final out to upset the No. 1 seeded Midway.

John Nelson McLamb had two hits for Midway, followed by Lucas, Williams, Westbrook, and Trey Gregory all with one apiece.

The Raiders finish the year at 23-3 overall.

