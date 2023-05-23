Clinton track star finds new home at Barton

Lady Horses Tamia Evans sprinted her way to Barton College, signing her letter of intent. The Lady Dogs acquired a speedster from Clinton in Evans.

Evans had a successful career at Clinton High. Her athleticism aided the Lady Horses to a SAC-7 Conference crown. Her speed and determination had been lauded as being a bright spot for her attitude.

This season she proved to herself what she could do as she beat her personal best in the 100 meter, clocking at 12.9 seconds.

Coach Ryan Hunt was her track coach and was happy for her and had this to say.

“I just think this is a great opportunity for her. She made great strides in speed and posted great times in the 100 and 200 meter, including her personal best.”

