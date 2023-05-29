Lady Horses advance to Final Four after 5-1 victory

It was grim at the Dark Horse Complex as Clinton faced off against rival, the Franklin Academy Lady Patriots. The wind was fierce and the competition on the pitch was sure to be the same, as their last encounter ended at 2-1. This round the Lady Horses weren’t playing around and toppled the Patriots, 5-1 to advance to the Regionals.

The Lady Horses started out strong in the opening minutes as the rain started coming down. Ally Sutter had been made two strong runs in the opening before things became messy. Franklin had adapted to their foes high speed agenda and had the Lady Horses pinned in their zone. Ava Williford, A.P. Sinclair and Larkin Best had been critical in keep the midfield locked down, yet their persistence and speed pushed the envelope. The Lady Patriots managed to break the stout Clinton backline resulting in two corners. The home team stood strong and prevented any shots on net.

Best made an excellent pass that made a beeline to Sutter. The play fizzled out but Clinton had found a weak spot and began digging away at their backline. The center widened out after some position shifts that forced the Patriots to spread out. The transition for either team was hard fought with the midfielders holding centerpitch down, lock and key.

Sophia Jackson recovered a hobbled pass and rushed down the edge forcing Franklin into a weak position. Jackson was pulling away from the defender and she made a desperation tackle to stop the run. Jackson and the Patriot fell on the wet grass from the contact in the box and gave the Lady Horses a penalty kick. Sinclair stepped up and set up for the shot. She stood calmly and lined herself. Like clockwork, she buried the ball in the far corner, giving Clinton a one goal lead in this fiery match.

Celebrations didn’t last long as Clinton was met with a Patriot press, the backline was stressed again. This time Franklin would get a shot off but Haley Best had them covered, snatching the save. The Patriots pushed the Lady Horses back again but they would fall short once more. The Horses kept up their edge game and selfless passing. Yang used her speed to rush outside. Sutter linked up and set herself up in prime scoring position. She sent a ground cross that eluded the backs, Sutter converted after Franklin quickly confronted her. The Lady Patriots were slowly losing control of the match as the Lady Horses were in sync.

As seconds melted off the clock and Clinton’s defense had stiffened up, keeping Franklin out of range of the box. The threat wasn’t over yet as Best was challenged again. The Patriots fought hard and put the Horses on their heels once more. The home team kept fighting but Franklin found an opening. The defensive backs played hard and precise but they took the shot and sent a heater at net. Best secured the ball despite the chaos surrounding for her third save of the evening.

The Lady Horses fended off Franklin in the first half with smart passing and physical play, but it was far from over with the Patriots still battling hard. The score was 2-0, entering halftime.

The second half kicked off and it didn’t start the way the Lady Horses would’ve hoped as the Patriots came out swinging. In a rare occurrence, the Lady Horses were trapped and held in their zone for a while. Franklin setup an array of tactics in an attempt to get back into the contest. Clinton held up but their counters fell flat as the well oiled offense had locked up. A collective gasp could be heard across the way as Franklin got uncomfortably close to a goal. A Patriot had broken free and took her opportunity. The ball sped past the far post with a diving Best not far away, a major hit avoided.

The high powered Horses were rendered silent and their play had fallen flat, with Franklin oppressing Clinton. During this time, the girls in black and gold had faced a couple of corner and defended mightily with the Lady Patriots time on the Clinton side was running out.

Evyn Mitchell cleared the ball shutting down their play, a task she had been doing all match, frustrating Franklin. The Lady Patriots found themselves on the receiving of a wave of black and gold as the Horses charged forward trampling the opposition. Clinton had a successful counter that garnered a corner kick, a particularly lethal weapon for the Horses.

AP Sinclair leapt up and headed the ball. The keeper tipped the shot over the crossbar, a disappointment for the home team but energetic for the visitors. The Patriots got them out of their end after the corner opportunity was well defended and it wasn’t looking good as Clinton was facing some serious aggression. Franklin set up at the midfield and held the Horses down once more.

Patiently, they gained traction and broke up the offense as Clinton’s backs had been stout, holding Franklin to only three viable shots on net and shutting down their corner kicks.

During a transition upfield, Jackson took the pass and powered her way down the edge. Sutter kept time and synced up, giving her a opening as two Patriots tried to contain Jackson. She sent the pass and Sutter delivered for her second goal of the evening. Not two minutes later she’d complete the hat trick after they caught Franklin flat-footed, digging the hole deeper for Franklin.

The Lady Patriots were not giving up and continued their aggressive style of play, putting the defense on high alert the remainder of the game. Their shots on net grew in frequency and accuracy and Best was being tested at all angles. She’d stretch out, taking a risky dive that deflected the ball away from the approaching player, in her stellar clean sheet performance.

The clean sheet didn’t last, however, as an untimely handball penalty was called during one of the shots on net. Poised, the Patriots converted on the penalty kick, giving them their first goal of the match, with less than fifteen left to play. Their celebration included retrieving the ball from the net, cheering all the way and placing the ball in the starting point. This obviously didn’t sit well with the home team and a fire was set. Franklin was oppressed the remainder of the match as their offense was full steam ahead. Yang sent a beauty of a cross with two minutes remaining and Sutter sent it to the back of the net for the final goal and her fourth for the evening.

Franklin was sent home and the Dark Horse Stadium proving to be impossible to win at, as they stand undefeated at home with 16 straight. Clinton heads to Regionals after their 5-1 victory. It won’t be an easy feat as the Lady Horses will host the Manteo Lady Redskins on Tuesday, May 30. They have been a terror on their opposition, sharing an overall record with them at 23-0-2, earning the No. 3 spot in the tournament. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

