Nail biter loss ties series up 1-1!

Krista McLean celebrates one of her two home runs in the game on Friday.

The NCHSAA 2A Softball East Regional Championship series is headed to a decisive game three on Monday after Midway failed to close out the series on Friday. After taking a commanding 6-0 in the top of the third inning, the Lady Raiders fell apart as North Johnston rallied for a 10-9 victory to force a winner-take-all series finale.

Midway got an early on the Lady Panthers, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Lainey Hughes set things in motion, getting aboard on a fielders choice. Krista McLean followed suit with a double to center field, setting the stage for Mallory Baggett to double into left field, scoring Hughes and McLean. North Johnston ended the threat from there, but Midway led 2-0 right from the start.

Jumping to the top of the third inning, the Lady Raiders opened things up and took a commanding lead. Hughes got aboard thanks to an error in a transaction from short stop to first base, bringing McLean to the plate, at which point she belted a 2-run home run to double up Midway’s lead. Then with two outs, the Lady Raiders started a little rally that played two more runs. McKenzie Williams and Jordan Christopher each got a single and Eva McLamb slapped a double into left field, scoring Williams and Christopher to make it 6-0.

Midway was feeling pretty good about their chances, but things were about to take a dramatic turn.

The Lady Panthers mirrored the Lady Raiders 4-run effort in the bottom of the third, which quickly shifted momentum with North Johnston now being jolted by newfound confidence.

Victoria Sasser began the hit parade, slapping a single up the middle. Jessie Gross followed suit with a single to left, then Logan Hodge sent one into to right field. Camden Ford made it four straight hits, sending a single into center field that scored Sasser and Gross. Jordan Shambaugh hit a fly all into center, getting the first out of the inning, but also managing to score Hodge, making it 6-3. Two batters later, Samantha Gilantiz hit another single into center, scoring Ford to make it 6-4. Midway finally got out of this mess, still leading by two runs, but there was a much different atmosphere over the field as North Johnston was surging.

Midway was able to get one run back in the top of the fourth when McLean belted her second home run of the game, making it 7-4. And in the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Raiders were able to make it through unscathed to uphold the lead.

But, the bottom of the fifth was another disastrous inning for the visitors.

Shambaugh led off with a single into left and Emily Scott laid down a bunt that she was able to reach on. Both runners were moved over on a sac bunt by Gilantiz and a wild pitch scored Shambaugh, making it 7-5. Emily Wall drew a walk, setting things up for a Kaleigh Hughart double that scored Scott, making it 7-6.

After a Midway pitching change, the Lady Raiders were able to pick up the second out of the inning. But Gross stepped up and hit a double to left that scored Wall and Hughart, putting the Lady Panthers ahead at 8-7. Then, the shot that proved to be fatal was Hodge’s 2-run home run in left field that plated two more runs to make it 10-7.

Now trailing for the first time since the second round, Midway was searching a way to rally for themselves. The top of the sixth didn’t hold the answers, though; despite being able to load the bases, the Lady Raiders weren’t able to connect and still trailed 10-7.

The bottom of the sixth was a three up, three down effort and the bats were right back in the Lady Raiders’ hands in the top of the seventh, where they tried to make some magic happen.

Kiley Ives and Williams started the inning off with back-to-back singles to left field. The next two batters were outs, but Midway still wasn’t done. Jaycie Byrd hit a 2-run double, making it 10-9, then Sam Carter got aboard thanks to an error and Hughes drew a walk, loading up the bases for McLean. She got the Midway crowd excited on another shot into right field, but this time the Lady Panthers made the grab, shutting down the hopes of a comeback to force Game 3.

That game is slated for Tuesday night at Midway at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to next weekend’s State Championship! Catch full coverage online!

