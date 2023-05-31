Clinton to host Darkness Skills Camp

Soccer has been exciting for the Sampson County this year. A plethora of stellar performances had been seen all around this year with some still pressing forward for the state title.

The pitch is calling and The Rising Stars (K-8) Darkness Skills Camp kicks off on June 19.

It has been running for eleven years now and is looking to improve the play around the community and beyond.

The skills camp is set to open on Monday, June 19, ending on Thursday. Training starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:30.

The camp is open to anyone and the deadline encroaching quickly. Athletes are to be signed up and paid by June 10. It is $100 per camper and 50% off for the second and third.

For any questions or if you wish to sign up, contact Coach Brad Spell at 990-7347.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports.