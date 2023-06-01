Best-of-3 series starts Friday, will conclude Saturday

It was quite the scene at Midway High School on Wednesday night. After many delays because of rain and poor field conditions, game three of the NCHSAA 2A Softball East Region Championship finally unfolded. Fans from both schools lined the fences, and even truck beds full of fans circled the outfield fence. Fans got their money’s worth for this win-or-go-home battle between North Johnston and the Lady Raiders. After an amazing fight from both teams and a series that won’t be soon forgotten, it was Midway that came out on top, staving off another Lady Panthers comeback, and holding on to win the series in a 5-4 final.

Midway got off to a promising start defensively, quickly earning two outs on the first two batters. North Johnston, though, tried to make a little magic happen. Camden Ford got aboard on an error and Jordan Shambaugh singled into left to produce a quick little threat. Emily Scott, though, hit a solid line-drive to Lainey Hughes at second base, who hauled in the catch to shut things down.

The bottom of the inning wasn’t too kind to the Lady Raiders, who went three up, three down, and just like that the game was into inning number two, tied up 0-0.

Samantha Gilantiz got the Lady Panthers rolling in the top of the second, smacking a leadoff triple over the head of right-fielder Sam Carter. Midway’s defense came up huge, though, as Emily Wall popped up a bunt back to Lady Raiders pitcher Sarah Autry, who made the catch and caught Gilantiz off the bag at third for a double play. Kaleigh Hughart popped up to short stop, where Jaycie Byrd grabbed out number three to end the top half of the inning.

In the bottom half of the inning, Midway’s 4-5-6 batters stepped up and delivered for the Lady Raiders. Krista McLean led things off with a hit toward shortstop. There was a significant breakdown in communication between her and the third baseman as the two collided and hit the dirt. With McLean on first base, Mallory Baggett put everything she had into a pitch and sent the ball over the left field fence for a 2-run home run to put Midway ahead 2-0. That’s how the second inning ended as the Lady Raiders were in the lead.

North Johnston, though, countered, just as they had for much of the series.

Victoria Sasser struck out for the first out of the inning, but Jessie Gross got the offense going on a single into left field. Logan Hodge followed with a double into left field and then Ford hit a grounder back to first base to score Hodge. Shambaugh flew out to right field to end the inning, but the Lady Panthers were right back in the thick of things with a score of 2-1.

Midway added two more runs in the bottom of the third, though, grabbing one of those runs back while also padding one on. Carter laid down a 1-out bunt that produced an errant throw at first, allowing her to take second base. Hughes moved her over to third on a single to right field and then a walk to McLean loaded up the bases for Baggett. She hit an infield ground ball, and rather than go for a potential double play, the North Johnston defense made the throw home for the force out…except the runner wasn’t out. The home plate umpire ruled that the catcher picked her foot up before possessing the ball, ruling Carter safe at the plate for another run. Lady Panthers head coach Chris Batten unsuccessfully petitioned all three umpires on the call, and the score was upheld, making it 3-1. Then Kiley Ives singled into left field, scoring Hughes to make it 4-1.

North Johnston looked as though they were going to get one back in the top of the fourth, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Wall drew a 2-out walk and Hughart hit a blast into centerfield that nearly scored her, but Wall fell down rounding third base and was caught in a run down. Third basemen Jordan Christopher ran her down and applied the tag, ending the threat for the Lady Panthers.

Midway stranded bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth and put the bats back in North Johnston’s hands leading 4-1 in the top of the fifth.

The error bug hit the Lady Raiders this time and in a big way. New life was pumped into the Lady Panthers when Gross hit a flyball into right field. Carter attempted to make a diving catch, but the ball got away from her and rolled all the way to the fence. The throw in was also errant and as a result, Gross, along with Sasser who had drawn a walk earlier, both scored to make it 4-3. The Lady Raiders escaped before any further damage could be inflicted, but they went three up, three down in the bottom of the fifth to put the bats right back in the hands of the visitors.

North Johnston again applied heavy pressure in the top of the sixth, getting a 2-out single from Hughart, a hit-by-pitch to Sasser, and a walk for Gross to load up the bases. Midway catcher Ives was a big influence for the Lady Raiders defense, though, as Hodge popped up behind the plate and Ives ran it down and made the grab to shut down the threat and prevent any runs from scoring.

Then in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Raiders picked up a critical insurance run. Eva McLamb was hit by a pitch and moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by Byrd. Carter also hit an infield grounder for an out, but McLamb was moved over to third. Hughes hit a double into left field that scored McLamb, making it 5-3 before North Johnston got out of the inning.

With the game now in the top of the seventh, the Lady Panthers were down to their final three outs. Ford led the inning off with a single up the middle, but Autry struck Shambaugh out for out number one. Scott hit into an infield groundout on a huge play by Byrd, but during her at-bat a wild pitch allowed Ford to take second and the hit moved over to third. Gilantiz got an infield hit to score Ford, making it 5-4, then Wall drew a 2-out walk to put runners at first and second. But it was McLean that played hero for Midway, though, as Hughart popped up a foul ball toward first base, which McLean hauled in for the third out and sealed the 5-4 victory.

Statistically, Hughes had two hits and an RBI for Midway while Ives had one hit and one RBI. Baggett had one hit and three RBIs. Carter had two hits and Christopher had one hit. Comedically, McLean drew three walks, a common occurrence after she hit two out last week at North Johnston.

After the game…and after a customary water-cooler shower from her team…Midway head coach Susan Clark was visibly elated, if not relieved following the 5-4 win.

“This feels awesome. I’m so excited,” Clark said. “The girls really deserved this. They’ve worked so hard, and our community deserves it. We have so much support.”

Clark also spoke highly of her team’s tenacity. “These girls don’t give in. They have worked hard all season to get to this point and I’m proud of them.”

Now with the state series just two days away, what with all the delays and such, Clark admits that her team has been prepping for all possibilities throughout this series.

“The girls are ready. We already have a game plan in place for Thursday’s practice and if it’s meant to be, it will be,” Clark continued. “No matter what, we’re going to enjoy this. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and win or lose they have earned every little bit and I want them to enjoy it.”

With the title of East Regional Champion under their belts, Midway (22-5) will now turn their attention to West Stanley, the No. 4 seed from the west bracket that is riding a 29-game winning streak. The Lady Colts have won 3-consecutive State Championships dating back to the 2019 season. A fourth season was the season that COVID shut down.

The best-of-three series will be held at Duke University. Game one is Friday at 5 p.m. and game two is Saturday at 11 a.m. If necessary, Game three will be Saturday at 5 p.m.