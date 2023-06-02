Powerhouses collide as Clinton falls to Lady Redskins, 2-1

Clinton goalkeeper, Haley Best, bats away a well placed corner kick early in Tuesday’s regional final match.

Clinton’s Larkin Best (13) shields a Manteo defender as she waits for a teammate to corral the ball.

Ava Williford looks for an open teammate as she moves the ball through the midfield during first half action.

Clinton High School was the site of the NCHSAA 2A East Regional Championship on Tuesday, pitting the Lady Dark Horses against the Manteo Lady Redskins. Both teams entered the contest undefeated and the battle that unfolded was hard-fought between two solid squads. In the end, it was Manteo that rallied from behind for a 2-1 victory to advance to the state championship game this weekend.

In the early going, possession was largely controlled by Manteo. Clinton had some scattered runouts back toward the Lady Redskins goalkeeper, but through the 7:00 mark, opportunities generated mostly favored Manteo.

At the 8:30 mark, the Lady Dark Horses were awarded a penalty kick at the top of the box, but Ava Williford’s shot was easily hauled in by the goalkeeper to keep things all tied up.

Then at the 10:30 mark, Clinton goalkeeper Haley Best made a massive, goal-saving play, again keeping it 0-0.

All of this set the stage for a goal at the 11:45 mark for Clinton when Anna Perry Sinclair sent in a shot that took a bounce out front of the keeper and went right over her head, reaching the net to give the Lady Dark Horses a 1-0 lead.

Then, after getting several shots on goal, Manteo finally got one through. With 23:30 on the clock, they rifled in a shot from several yards out that was too tall for Best to get a hold as it slipped in for the score. With that, the game was tied 1-1.

Then, with 34:02 on the clock, Manteo went ahead as they again fired in a long shot that was too high for Best, dropping one in for the go-ahead goal, making it 2-1.

That’s where things settled at the half.

Out of the break, the Lady Redskins were seemingly in full control. They applied heavy pressure on the Clinton goal time and again, but throughout the first 10 minutes, couldn’t punch one in.

It wasn’t until the 60:00 mark when the Lady Dark Horses finally gained midfield and produced a couple of opportunities. They were thwarted, though, and the score remained 2-1.

The Lady Redskins also turned aside a Clinton corner kick, taking the loose ball the other way for a chance of their own.

No goals were scored, though, and as the game hit the 15:00 to go threshold, time was slipping away from the Lady Dark Horses.

Down the final stretch, Clinton had a flurry of opportunities, including multiple corner shots, but Manteo turned away every attempt and held on for the 2-1 victory.

With the loss, Clinton finishes the season as the East Region runner-up at 23-1-2 overall and champions of the Southeastern Athletic Conference at 10-0.

As for Manteo, they advanced to this weekend’s State Championship game to face off against defending state champion Wheatmore.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports