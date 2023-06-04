Sports Editor’s letter to the community

Dear Sampsonites,

This has been a fantastic year for this 34 year old. A life ripe with change and hope, a yearning for a sense of community. What I have discovered in this large landmass tucked away in North Carolina is an area of fellow peers and local lore. That deep rooted history I had thought was nothing more than a tall tale.

I lived life akin to a tumbleweed in my youth, traveling from school to school, developing shallow connections to merely blend in with the crowd. I yearned for nothing more than a sense of belonging, a hope to not feel inclined to hide myself from the world. This occupation as a sport editor is not one I take lightly, my goal after some time of reflection, was to use this media format to bring a community closer.

That sense of pride of ‘where I come from’ an idea I, unfortunately, am not privy to. I’m from Kansas but a discombobulated youth distorted that experience. When I see parents and fans cheering on their home team, the heated competition, the crossover of students from other schools attending rival games, and witnessing teens supporting their friends despite the rivalry. I see a community.

I’m elated with joy, win or lose, because for me, I was a part of something. I’ve seen the good and bad. From poor calls, poor form and erratic fandom to unanimous cheer, excellent sportsmanship, familial conversation. Humanity at its finest.

With this platform, I hope to garner and help grow this community of seven schools. From the private to the public institutions that harbor the responsibility of cultivating the next generation. It’s been a rough couple of years for everyone with COVID and everything else, I’d like to generate some in house fun for all as we mull through these times.

I see a wonderful opportunity to add and discover the history of this county. I seek the tales that paint the exquisite tapestry of life.

Sports emulate life in a way. Hard work and repetition, what some know as grinding. Exactly how it sounds and rolls off the tongue, its gritty and uncomfortable. It hurts to work hard, to train and pad oneself from the environment that surrounds them.

That is life. A grind, an ever changing obstacle course. We all lost something in pandemic and I hope we can reclaim what was lost through those years. A sense of hope and purpose. A tie to community. Pride of where you were raised.

Lofty goals for sure but not out of the purview of reality. I believe we, as a county and community, can elevate our talent and see to it that our following generation gets the recognition they deserve.

I can only hope to gain a following set by my predecessors and try to deliver a story worthy of your attention.