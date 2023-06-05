Wrapping up the soccer season for Sampson County

It was an exciting year of soccer. Up and down the green, the ladies of Sampson County delivered in skill and excitement. Two teams representing this vast county rode the tough weather. The Hobbton Wildcats, unblemished in conference play, nabbed the Carolina 1A title, however were met with heavy resistance from the Lady Wolves of Woods Charter in regionals, 7-2. The highly charged Lady Horses of Clinton swept the SAC-7, but took a loss also in regional play, to the Manteo Lady Redskins in a nail biter, 2-1.

Clinton

The Lady Horses rode into another year of successful play in the SAC-7. Their dominance showed on the pitch with selfless passing and aggression at the net. The stampede was evident early on with the wave of black and gold overwhelming the squads in their path.

Clinton walked through conference play, allowing only three goals, while playing only two games reaching the full eighty. Non-conference play wasn’t so different story, with the Horses taking two ties, four all and a scoreless match. Manteo proved to be the formidable concoction to halt the stampede, stunting their offense and taking the win, 2-1. Manteo would go on to win in the finals in a stunning 5-3 win.

That being said one has to admire the effort from this incredibly potent ‘23 team who attain triple digit goals at 172 while allowing a measly 15 in their net .

The Lady Horses ended their season at an astounding 23-1-2 and secured their dominance in conference play with the SAC-7 title, sweeping the league, 10-0.

Seniors Ally Sutter led the squad with 47 goals with A.P. Sinclair and Kenzy Yang holding second at 37. Larkin Best secured her team with 11 shutouts and 40 saves over the year.

Hobbton

The Lady Wildcats lit up the field in the Carolina 1A, sweeping their competition under the rug. They took their league handedly with a 10 win run that earned them their trophy.

Hobbton’s physical play and counter offensive pushed them to new heights. They limited their opposition as they bulled their way through their league’s backline and delivered a crushing blow. They outscored their opponents 148 to 29 goals allowed. The Lady Cats met their match against Woods Charter who shut them down in regional play at 7-2. Hobbton finished their season as conference champions with a 21-2-1 overall and undefeated in league play at 10-0.

Denisse Jorge led the charge for the Lady Cats with 44 goals and 28 assists in the season. McKayla Harris scored 43 goals on the year and 21 assists. Monica Hernandez held second in assists with 23.

Lakewood

It was a rebuild year for the Lady Leopards. Going into the ‘23 season, Lakewood competed in an preseason scrimmage but then lost players on the roster. They didn’t have enough athletes to fill their team so they had to sit out until conference play.

They rebounded, determined to play and competed for the remainder of the year and took their lumps along the way, closing out the year at 0-10.

Midway

The Lady Raiders had a middle of the road year on the pitch. They accrued an overall record of 8-11-1, of which they earned third place in the SAC-7.

Their season ended abruptly in the first round of the state playoffs against the Seaforth Hawks in a shutout loss, 9-0.

Union

The Lady Spartans kept their rhythm this year but found themselves in the middle of the pack. Union held off the competition to a degree, keeping their win streaks at three but following with another string of losses. Union would fall out of the conference tournament ending their regular season at 10-10-1, taking third in their league with a 5-5 record.

They surpassed the first round of the state tournament against fellow league rival the North Duplin Lady Rebels. Shutting them out, 4-0. Their next game didn’t go as planned and they were shutout by the No. 4 Voyager Vikings in round two, 9-0.

