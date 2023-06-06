Lady Raiders take a 10-0 shutout loss to the Lady Colts in finals

McKenzie Williams charges hard to make the catch on a blooper to end the Lady Colts half of the fifth inning.

Sam Carter breaks from second base on the way home with Midway’s first run of the game to give the Raiders an early 1-0 lead.

Lady Raiders catcher, Kiley Ives, awaits the throw from the outfield as West Stanley’s Kristen Smith closes in during a third inning rally.

Midway’s Jordan Christopher puts bat on ball in the bottom of the third.

Lady Raider center fielder Mallory Baggett makes a spectacular play, snaring a line drive over her shoulder, taking away a sure extra base hit in the fourth.

Game two of the NCHSAA 2A Softball State Championship series between Midway and West Stanly unfolded Saturday morning. Hot temperatures and sunny skies set the stage for the event and down on the field the Lady Colts were hot as well. West Stanly played a near-perfect game on both sides of the ball and ran away with the championship, defeating Midway 10-0 in six innings to win their fourth-straight title.

In game one, the Lady Raiders battled hard against the Colts but came away with a loss at 4-2. The pressure was on as Midway walked into game two of the state championship series. Full coverage of game one can be found online at www.clintonnc.com

Midway was the visiting team for Saturday morning’s contest and batted first. It was a short stay for the Lady Raiders as they went down in order with West Stanly pitcher Lily Huneycutt getting her 500th career strikeout in the process.

In the bottom of the first, West Stanly had yet another big inning. Teagan Ritchie got things started with a 1-out blast into center that bounced off the wall, allowing her to reach third. Huneycutt hit an infield ground ball that yielded a throwing error, scoring Ritchie and putting Huneycutt at second. Then, Payton Little hit a 2-run bomb out at dead center to jolt the lead to 3-0. After that, the Lady Colts stranded runners aboard, but serious damage had already been done.

Batting didn’t get much better in the second inning for Midway, as they stranded Mallory Baggett aboard, who provided the Lady Raiders first and only hit of the game.

In the bottom of the inning, West Stanly picked up where they left off, getting one big hit after another. Elizabeth Ingle hit a double into left field, took third on a passed ball, and was scored on a single to center. Then, Ritchie hit a shot into the outfield that she stretched into a triple and was scored on a single into the outfield by Huneycutt. Two batters later, Carmen McRae hit a single to score Huneycutt and Little, making it 7-0. Then, an Aliyah Rush double into center scored McRae, making it 8-0.

Midway made a pitching change, going back with Jordan Christopher, as the Lady Raiders were stuck on two outs. An infield groundout back to Lainey Hughes finally ended the onslaught.

Again, Midway’s offense was nonexistent, once again going three up, three down to quickly put the bats back into the hands of the Lady Colts.

The third inning passed by mostly quietly, at least score wise, as the game moved into the fourth inning with the 8-0 score.

The fourth inning was rinse and repeat with another pair of 0s in the score sheet for both teams.

That streak was ended in the bottom of the fifth inning when West Stanly added one run. Lilly Hartsell got a single into left field and was scored a few batters later on a fielders choice by Little. The game-winning run was tagged out at home, leaving the score at 9-0 at the end of five.

Midway was again shut down in the top of the sixth inning, though they did get a couple of runners aboard.

In the bottom of the sixth, Rush was hit by a pitch to start things off, representing the winning run. The very next at-bat, Brooklyn Lovin hit into center, where an error allowed Rush to score the winning run to make end things at 10-0.

For West Stanly, they played as flawless as one could hope. Huneycutt was named MVP, allowing no runs just one hit, one walk, and one hit by pitch. As a team, the Lady Colts had 17 hits on the game and committed no errors.

The Lady Raiders still have much to be proud of themselves. They finish with a final record of 22-7, Southeastern Athletic Conference Champions, East Region Champions, and State Runners-up.

