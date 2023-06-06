Raiders shocked by Camden; powerhouse Wildcats eliminated early

Play on the diamond was cut off abruptly with the Hobbton Wildcats and Midway Raiders ending their runs in the state tournament in the first and second round respectively.

Clinton

The Dark Horses had an average season but fell short in the SAC-7, landing in the 6th spot in the standings.

Their overall accumulated to a 7-11 year with a 3-9 conference record.

Oscar Rodriguez-Marin led the team at the plate with a .333 batting average with 17 hits, 19 RBIs, seven doubles and two homers. He also led in fielding position at the first baseman position with a .945.

Hobbton

Newton Grove was treated to a stellar season of baseball with the Wildcats. Hobbton had a year posting a 12-8 record overall with their power and prowess on the field.

Trouble came and shut down the powerhouse Cats with their major losses coming in conference play to Rosewood and North Duplin.

Despite this, they placed third in the Carolina 1A, earning a spot in the state tournament. In their game against the Roxboro Bulldogs they fell 13-2, ending their season early.

In the Wildcats pocket, they held the No. 3 best hitter in the state in Bennett Darden who led his team with a .667 batting average which produced 36 hits, 29 RBIs, 2 homers and 12 doubles.

Lakewood

Dead center of Sampson County lay the Leopards who found themselves on the end of a handful of close losses that turned their season.

They would take a one run loss to neighbors Clinton, 8-7, a loss to the Rosewood Eagles 8-7 and a 2-1 loss to Hobbton. After back to back wins against Neuse Charter, they suffered consecutive losses to the Eagles, including their early elimination from the Carolina 1A tournament.

Tyler Fye proved to be instrumental in the Leopards lineup as he ended the season with a .362 batting average that produced 21 hits, 2 triples and a home run. Kollin Hunter was strong in the center of the diamond, touting a 1.81 ERA, his partner behind the plate Zane Faircloth proved to be difficult to elude with a fielding percentage of .955.

They finished their season at 6-12 and landed in fourth place in the league at 4-6.

Midway

Spivey’s Corner was hot this season with the Raiders dominating the SAC-7 with an 11-1 record in league play. Their supremacy was due to their exquisite baserunning and pinpoint contact, garnering 31 doubles and 56 stolen bags. The Raiders hard work and solid fielding earned them the No. 1 seed in the state tournament.

Midway took the SAC-7 title, taking a sole loss in league play to the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes. The formula worked well until the fourth round. No. 21 Camden County had the edge and eeked out a one-run victory, in an extra frame, at 5-4.

The Raiders ended their season at 23-3, taking a solitary loss in conference play at 11-1. John McLamb led his team this season at the plate and the mound. His power was on display with a with four bombers, this equated to 25 runs brought in, with six doubles and two triples.

Union

The Spartans struggled this past season. A new coach and the replanting of the talent pool had Union winless this season at 0-19.

They were swept in conference play going 0-10 finishing last in sixth.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports