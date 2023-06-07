Lady Raiders ride to state finals

The Lady Raiders dominated the diamond this year, riding a mighty high through the SAC-7, sweeping the league and taking the conference title. They’d fall in the state finals in two against the West Stanly Colts. The Hobbton Lady Cats and Union Lady Spartans were the only two teams in Sampson to represent in the Carolina 1A during the state tournament.

Clinton

The Lady Horses ran on empty this season, taking a 2-17 overall and 2-16 in the SAC-7, holding sixth place.

Their two wins came against the Red Springs Lady Devils where they put up 32 runs in the series. Following that, their season sputtered out and they ended their year. The team was carried through by their senior orb slinger, Hanna Locklear who struck out 29 batters. Daria Chavis pulled duty in the solitary center of the diamond and looks to be taking over. She struck out 17 in her first year as pitcher.

Avery Evans shined her final year with a .605 batting average with 23 hits and three homers, driving in nine runs.

Hobbton

Newton Grove’s own Lady Wildcats struggled in the ‘23 year as they capped it off at 5-14. They took third place in the Carolina 1A with a 3-6 record.

Hobbton remained competitive in league play and took down the Lady Spartans in their series. They split with Lakewood after a narrow loss 4-3 then followed that with a 7-3 victory. Their other two wins came over Clinton and Pender.

Their efforts earned them a spot in the state playoffs, but were sent home taking a 9-0 loss to the Bear Grass Charter Bears.

Lakewood

The Lady Leopards had a slow year and ended in the bottom of the Carolina 1A standings in fifth. Overall record was 4-11 with their sole league victory in a tight game against the Lady Wildcats of Hobbton, 4-3.

They’d topple the West Columbus Vikings in a pair of routings amassing 44 runs while allowing only eight from them. They’d take down their neighbors, the Clinton Lady Horses, in a convincing fashion 11-5.

Unexpected rain closed the season off early, effectively ending the season for the Leopards.

Senior Hannah Register was a bright spot for Lakewood as the slugger and led the Leopards in batting average (.538), hits (21), home runs (2) and triples (4). Danica Carter held her own on the mound with 67 strikeouts and remained perfect with her glove in fielding.

Midway

Spivey’s Corner was a hard place to play in the ‘23 season. The Lady Raiders took one loss out of 14 games played at home. Midway took everyone in the SAC-7 to task and remained undefeated at 12-0. They allowed only nine runs in their games in league play. Their strong play on the mound and tight defense stayed off the competition. At the plate they put on an explosive performance, raking in 248 runs, propelling them past their opposition. Their efforts earned them prime real estate in the NCHSAA State Tournament, attaining the No. 4 seed.

The Lady Raiders marched into the finals after some tough games in their path to face the West Stanly Lady Colts in a best of series for the state title. They would take the loss to the Colts, losing both games.

Midway softball had an incredible run with a cohesive squad that showed stellar technique and power at the plate. They ended their season as SAC-7 and East Regional Champions and runner up in the state. Their overall record was 22-7.

Union

The Lady Spartans finished their season with a 6-11 record and took fourth in conference at 3-6.

Union’s season got off on the wrong foot, starting the season with a three game losing streak. They took wins in their next four games, taking dubs in three of those four. The Lady Spartans racked up three consecutive wins including one against the No. 2 team in the league, the Rosewood Lady Eagles, who they beat 3-1.

Union would take losses to cap off their year. Their play remained consistent and held their own but they were eliminated in the first round of both the conference and state tournament.

Hailey King had a fantastic year on the mound. She made batters look foolish this year, striking out 209 who came to the plate. This produced a 2.72 ERA with nine complete games and one perfect game. Morgan Smith and Chloe Smith were impeccable with their gloves and finished the year with a fielding percentage at .961 and .960 respectively.

