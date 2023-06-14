Raider standout rises up, claims All-State honors

Midway’s John McLamb did not disappoint this season with a dominant performance in the diamond that earned him All-State honors. Out of 224 total strikeouts for the team, one player accounted for roughly half of those outs and that was John McLamb. The Raiders were unparalleled this past season pummeling their league and taking just three losses.

“I knew at the beginning of the season that I was going to have to step up,” John McLamb told the Independent.

Coach Justin Carroll praised the young slinger for his skills and composure; he gave a little insight into his journey from rookie to All-State honoree.

“John has become much more of a confident player. He has transitioned from a very talented rookie who plays timid to a seasoned player who remains calm while confident in his abilities. His natural talent sets him apart from the rest. Also, his ability to remain composed on the mound and at the plate sets him apart.”

Carroll made it clear about McLamb’s contributions to the Raiders’ dominance.

“John’s performance carried us at times. John was pitched around a lot this year at the plate, and that hurt us. Opponents would rather walk him and face the next guys than give him a chance. On the mound he has shown the ability to completely dominate other teams. He can overpower with his fastball and come back with a sharp breaking ball. He does not give up many walks and strikes out a ton of batters, taking pressure off our defense.”

His presence was felt throughout the year and the poised pitcher sent 108 batters packing on strikes (top ten in North Carolina); garnering an anemic 0.84 earned run average for the year. Despite challenges faced, McLamb proved pivotal to the Raiders bats and harbored a .338 average with 25 RBIs and four homers.

On his selection for All-State, McLamb was honored and happy. When asked about his performance this season, he had an honest take.

“I felt good both on the mound and at the plate this year. I felt confident in everything I was doing. I did have off-days where I didn’t really feel like I had my best stuff and something was off. I just found a way to grind and get the job done.”

McLamb will have another year as a Raider. Another year of training and hard work for the young pitcher who will be looking to go even further next season.

“I am most excited about making an even deeper run in the playoffs and making it to the State Championship. That is our main goal and that’s what we are going to continue to strive for.”

He acknowledged the help and support around him to round off the interview.

“I’d like to give a shout out to my coaches for always trying to make us the best athlete/human that we can be. My family for always being there to support and always pushing me to get better. Finally, my teammates because they are there through it all too.”

