Leopards build team piece by piece in Carolina heat

Coach Sloan gives instructions and tips to the team on the practice field.

The weight room was loud as weights, grunts and shouting resonated through old weight. The youthful group joining the Leopards held a look of confusion as they entered into a new realm.

Coach Barrett Sloan is looking to cultivate a new wave of Leopards. His whistle howls in the room surrounded by iron and plates as the upcoming Leopards began their journey on the gridiron. The athletes prepared their bodies and minds for the hard knocks life of football.

Laughter and smiles appeared on the players as a team mindset manifested. Weights cranked on the rubber floor and Coach Barrett Sloan could be heard delivering instructions on the exercises to be performed. Sweat drenched the foreheads of everyone, including an energetic Sloan, who could be heard shouting “It’s time to grind! We gotta move, we gotta move!” as he circled the gym, hyping the young athletes up.

A young crowd had a focused look upon their face as they sucked up the advice.

The players pumped iron, leapt on box jumps and did push-ups in a simple but effective old-school wear and tear workout. Lakewood’s logo was painted above the mirror in the oven that was the weight room.

“The weight room builds character. It’s where you make your money” Coach Barrett Sloan told the Independent, a sentiment he echoed to the team on field.

After an intense weight lifting regime, Sloan and the Leopards ran from the gym to the field where the fundamentals became the focus point. Cones and paint markings covered the green as the coaches prepared to develop the muscle memory required for a game that centers on synergy.

“Basically take the talent out kids have and highlight their strengths and hide their weaknesses.”

It takes more than talent and strength alone, however. Football is a sport that requires all players to act in unison, a synchronized effort of the 11 men on the gridiron. Sloan comments on the importance of this.

“This is why we put so much time into it. We want our kids to play fast and not have to think. We want to do the thinking for them so they can fly around and play. That’s why film work and fundamentals are so important to us.”

A new round of potential Leopards showed up to start summer workouts. Lakewood is looking to build upon last season and fill roles lost due to graduation.

“We have a general idea on where kids can fit in. We try to put athletes and kids in situations where they can succeed and help the team.” He continued on.

In addition to shaping their physique and discipline, there’s an underlying to be learned in the grind on the gridiron. Lakewood is looking to give kids the tools to handle life and its endless ups and downs. Sloan left the Independent with this.

“Biggest thing is making an impact. Changing these kids mindsets. Making sure we take care of the little things and doing things the right way, just hope to carry that over for the rest of their life.”

The Leopards had a mean streak last season winning in convincing fashion before their run fizzled out. Lakewood will be looking to give these new Leopards some reps on the field the oncoming season, prepping for a stout performance.

