Hobbton hosts Union, Midway as teams sharpening skills for season

The Wildcat quarterback slings the ball to his receiver with a Raider lurking behind.

Last Friday, a trio of rivals couldn’t wait until the regular season to play against each other. Al Britt field and the Hobbton Wildcats, hosted the Midway Raiders and the Union Spartans for a friendly 7-on-7 scrimmage. The field was split in half and the teams squared off in a touch football game.

The cheers from players filled the school stadium as they enjoyed being back on the gridiron. The coaches, however, were looking deeper. Eyes squinted, peering up and down from the playsheet, whispers in between the assistants as these three programs were looking to make an impact on the upcoming season. Hobbton lined up in various formations as they peered into their opposition, the Raiders.

The competition between these two fierce rivals was not in short supply. Hoots and hollers could be heard from both sidelines, with every contested catch and burnt corner.

Hobbton coach Joe Salas spoke highly of his crew, pointing out the receivers.

“On defense Carsen Snell, Zy Smith and Davion Murrel looked awesome. On Offense Ashas Wynn, Garret Britt and Reggie Thompson look like college players. Our receiver group is amazing. It might be the best group I’ve ever had. We are two deep at every spot.”

Midway struggled to contain the high-powered Wildcats however they returned the favor in kind in a preview of the rivalry game to come. Kyle Stevens, coach for Midway, was locked in on communication between players and had some insight for the Independent.

“The big thing we are working on is the communication systems – getting the kids comfortable talking on defense and picking up the signals on offense. Overall last week we really got a lot better just seeing the game – getting our defense different looks to line up against, getting our offense different structures to throw against and working on making everyone on the field see the game the same way.”

The Spartans are looking to make big changes in the coming season. The motto Coach Mark Oates is bringing to Union is “We not me.” It’s no secret the program is struggling and he is looking for a competitive drive. Oates explained.

“My main focus was to see if our kids would compete. They checked that box, so I was happy about that.”

Union made a couple of solid catches and defensive stands against both teams but there is still work to be done.

“All areas will be cleaned and coached up. I thought our receivers made some good grabs and our defensive backs improved throughout the session.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports