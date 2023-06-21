Stir Up Wrestling returning to Salemburg

Audrey Allen puts Amanda Kiss in a headlock. She won decisively last time and will be looking to leave Salemburg victorious again.

Tha Chef is looking to get back into the ring this upcoming Saturday.

Stir It Up Wrestling is putting on another show this coming Saturday, June 24. A couple months back the Stir It Up gym was standing-room only with fans and the curious alike for a night of entertainment. Tha Chef is slated to perform in this event on Saturday after being unable due to injury in the previous show.

Side Effect, Weapon X, Audrey Allen and a handful more will be returning to Salemburg. The card, entitled “The Heat is Rising” is filled and bell time is slated for 7 p.m. with the doors opening an hour prior, at 103 W. College St., Salemburg. Come have fun, cheer your favorites and boo the bad guys in what is sure going to be an exciting evening.

Tickets start at $1o for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Find full coverage of the event in Tuesday’s paper.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports