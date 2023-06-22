Dark Horse trio with Team East, coached by Brad Spell, take gold!

East Head Coach Brad Spell stands his sons Holden and Walker Spell as well as Griffin Williams. Pictured, from left, are: Walker Spell, Bradley Spell, Griffin Williams and Holden Spell

Last week, the Body Armor State Games came to Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 17 and 18. Pitting the best soccer players in the North, East, West and South to compete for the All-State title; The East swept the state taking two wins and a tie to clinch the gold medal.

Clinton’s own Brad Spell, who led Clinton to the finals last year in the state tournament, was selected to lead the East into the past weekend.

“It was my first time coaching the event, and I was fortunate to have a solid group of young men who listened and ran our formation.” Spell said.

Out of all the athletes in contention, three stellar Dark Horses made their way to the grand stage with Holden Spell, Griffin Williams and Walker Spell earning spots on the East team. The team was a force to be reckoned with in the games, as they walked to the championship shutting out their foe on the way. First on the chopping block was the North, who couldn’t come up with anything against the East and were shutout on a 4-0 loss. The West, however, put up a bigger challenge holding the high-powered team to zeroes. They weren’t able to score though and the contest ended in a tie.

In their final game, they took off once again and pummeled the South in a blowout, 5-0 and the East took home gold out scoring their opponents 9-0 in all three matches.

Veteran of the Dark Horse trio, Walker Spell, was happy to be back in state games after appearing in the game thrice and taking gold twice. He commented on his team’s success.

“This was my third year playing and I was confident going in. When you’re playing against great players it makes the games more fun and enjoyable to play.”

New to the All-State games, Holden Spell and Griffin Williams were excited to be in the match, representing the black and gold.

Holden Spell gave some info about how he felt walking in and his overall experience.

“It felt good and I was ready right when I stepped onto the field. I had a lot of confidence and learned that I’m not going to be the biggest or strongest, which helped me understand to move the ball around and get around around to help me score.”

Griffin Williams commented on his time in his first experience under the big lights.

“It felt great to get some quality minutes with some very good players from all around North Carolina. I learned that playing with people that you have never played with before is difficult but can be made easier if you communicate well with each other and learn what each other do on the field.”

Clinton will be back in action soon enough with the regular soccer season just around the corner. With a deep well of talent and experience, the Horses will be looking to make another deep run. To close, Coach Spell added to his previous comment with a brief yet heavy sentiment.

“I enjoyed coaching my two boys and Griffin. I know these times of seeing my kids’ play will end soon. I’m just trying to enjoy these moments. Good times.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports