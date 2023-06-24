Coach Travers turning Union volleyball up

As promised, the Lady Spartans were treated to net jumps after a serve went into the net.

The Union Lady Spartans surged in volleyball last season, going 15-8 and taking third place in their conference, a marked improvement from the year prior.

The work looks to have paid off as the Independent took a peek into the summer training for the new Spartans. There were a few familiar faces but the majority were trying out for the first time.

Coach Blake Travers is entering his seventh year and is looking to keep the momentum up from last season.

“I think the success we had last year will definitely help in our efforts to grow the program. We’ve had a good number of kids come out this year that didn’t play the year before but heard through kids on the team about how much they enjoyed playing and being part of the team.”

New and a few JV players were working hard on their serves in the backdrop, a thorn in Union’s side last year. Travers changed the drill and had the players line up on opposite sides as he climbed the referee podium. The task was to clear the net from the serving line and any ball that doesn’t clear the net, everyone will do 40 net jumps. After a successful first round, a ball sailed into the net. With some laughter everyone went to the net and began the regime. The drill was not for nothing as he explained to the team that in competition they’ll be doing a ton more of those.

He continued on. “It’s still early in the process but there has been an outpouring of underclassmen so far in the summer workouts which is an encouraging sign.”

Union began implementing summer workouts two years ago, trying to bring everyone back together after a lengthy social distancing period.

“I think having summer workouts has been really helpful in growing the program over the past two seasons. It was something we started implementing after Covid and the kids were just ready to be together again. It just happened to be that Volleyball was that medium for a lot of them and it has only grown from there.”

From serves to digs, Union clawed their way back into success and the Spartan community began to stitch itself back together. Travers explained further and told the Independent what keeps him coaching.

“We’ve also been able to get back in touch with our community via the UHS Alumni game as well bringing in former Spartans in the way of assistant coaches and trainers. My favorite part about coaching new players is just the process of helping them unlock their potential as a volleyball player. It’s also cool to add new personalities to our team and see how they mesh and grow together collectively.”

With a strong core of upperclassmen and a new group eager to appear on the court, the Lady Spartans are looking to be a force to be reckoned with in the Carolina 1A.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports