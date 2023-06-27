Lady Leopards building for success this season

A friendly competition as players race against each other for the ball.

It was quiet in the Leopards den, as Lakewood was working diligently getting themselves in court form for the upcoming year in volleyball. The Lady Leopards were running dot drills upon the Independent’s arrival. There were smiles and scattered chuckles as the integration of new and veteran players was taking place.

“It’s always good to get new players in. They can certainly bring a different dynamic to the team.”

Head coach Angela Neal is entering her second year since her return. The Leopards struggled last season taking home four victories, she explained how last year was a wake up call to her.

“It had been almost 20 years since I last coached so last season was an eye opener. The teams had really upped their games since I last faced them. It’s good to see that teams in our Conference are so competitive. “

Neal sent the girls to the wall on the opposite side of the gymnasium. She demonstrated a proper set and the Leopards went to work as they bounced the ball against the wall.

“Relax your hands and work from the wrist.” A phrase commonly heard during the drill as Coach Neal tries to instill technique.

Fourteen Leopards arrived at the gym looking to represent their school and gain a solid foundation. In this small town, players are few and to combat that Lakewood is using the summer to get the girls in shape.

“In off season workouts, my main focus is conditioning. These young ladies are athletes and need to be in good physical condition to help avoid injury and to build their stamina. Volleyball is a very dynamic sport requiring lots of movement. Oftentimes these girls make it look easy, but it takes a great deal of endurance to make it through a match.”

It’s more than just athleticism in Neal’s eyes as she looks deeper into the traits she wants to bring to the squad. Commitment and dedication is vital to her program.

“Athleticism and coachability is key when I look at new players. Even if, a girl has never played the game before but she comes out to workouts and shows me she is athletic and coachable, that’s an easy player to work with.”

The Leopards will be facing some tough competition in the coming year, with a small veteran class and inexperienced new faces on the team.

“Unfortunately, not many of our girls play for travel teams so this is the only time of year they’re actually seeing the court and competing. It does make it slightly harder to compete against teams who have a majority of their girls competing throughout the year with their travel teams.”

This doesn’t deter the small squad of Leopards on the court as they were in the background focusing on technique.

With the regular season fast approaching, Coach Neal and the Lady Leopards will be aiming to improve upon last year’s outcome, but she remains hopeful.

“It’s in my nature to be optimistic. That being said, I’m hoping to see a great deal of improvement, but we will only be as good as our work ethic. A quote I saw recently sums it up best , ‘Don’t be upset by the results you didn’t get with the work you didn’t do.’”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports