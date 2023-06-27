Hobbton’s Lady Wildcats amped, moving forward.

Kenny Bass court was loud on Monday with the hollow slaps of the volleyball echoed throughout. The Lady Wildcats were hard at work during their training that evening, prepping for the season ahead. The monotonous drills that preceded the team scrimmage did little to settle the antsy squad.

The summer is an exciting time as new players roll in adding depth to the Cats. Hobbton’s volleyball program has come back to life with a youthful and highly energized team.

“Some of the freshmen and first year players are getting experience with the summer workout program. The summer workouts have helped with evaluating each player’s skill sets and trying to help them develop.” Jones told the Independent.

He called the girls to the basket and described what he had planned. The team’s faces lit up as he explained how they were going to run the hitting drills.

“Don’t drop that elbow.” Head Coach Russell Jones reminded the team.

They excitedly dug into the basket and snatched balls to begin spiking. New and old alike, the zeal for the game was not lost on this crew.

“The current group of players is a good mix of young and older players. Some have a lot of experience playing and some have never played competitive volleyball.” Coach Jones elaborates on the team composition.

Vets on the team were well polished and sent snappy shots over the net, but with a wave of newcomers, struggles are bound to exist. The experience disparity didn’t seem to stop anyone as veteran players could be seen aiding others with basic hitting during the drills.

“Everyone is working hard and helping each other.” He added. “Also the new players get to meet the older players and develop new friendships”

The excitement hit a new high when Jones split them up into groups of six, signifying the scrimmage was about to begin. The busy chatter began as new and veteran mingled and it didn’t take long for smiles to follow. What started off slow, turned into a riveting rally affair as no one was willing to let a play go.

While observing Jones gave a little insight into how he was going to integrate the new group. “We are trying to evaluate the players and determine what position they would best play. Once they have a position we can then begin working on more specific skill sets.” he went on to explain what makes this enjoyable for him. “Coaching new players is exciting. Learning their skill level and helping them to improve is the most enjoyable.”

The scrimmage carried on for almost an hour and it was safe to say the team got in their reps in as no one was dry from the intense play on the court. The Lady Cats are looking to improve upon their season previously and are hitting the reps hard to make that happen.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports