Intensity infused passion projected in Dark Horse complex

”I want the ball!” an ethos Coach Cory Johnson attempts in instill in his defensive backs as they practice recovering fumbles.

Coach Cory Johnson instructs a player about where is should be going and correcting a mistake.

Looking to develop in the quarterback role, the Dark Horses run a fly route drills to test range of throwing.

The young men in the trenches learn to close up holes to protect their quarterback.

The sun was peeking over the horizon, it would be a while before the rays hit the field. As the Independent pulled into the parking lot, noise reminiscent of a real game could be heard from the asphalt. The Dark Horses were ripping up the grass with intensity during the wee hours of the day.

Head Coach Cory Johnson is looking to beat the heat this summer and get the boys in black and gold primed for the regular season.

“Our focus during this time is to get in football shape and practice the fundamentals.”

Coming off an impeccable conference run, Clinton is aiming to remain king of the SAC-7. The players were out on the field, hitting pads, recovering fumbles and snagging grabs in the end zone as they were grinding away, investing and preparing for another year on the gridiron.

It is more than just robotic drills, however, as rapport amongst the team is essential in a game of synchronized movements. Between the athletes in the trenches to the quarterback and his receivers, everyone has to be on the same page. With that comes a mentality that Johnson is trying to embed.

“We want to build relationships and get tight as a team. For the new wave of Dark Horses, we want them to learn our culture and how we do things.”

The commitment to the craft is what brings these young men to the field at 5:25 am. This commitment to the grind, the mantra of two percent day, demonstrates the ethos of success inch by inch. Passion and the drive to win, is what fuels the Dark Horses on the gridiron. An attitude imparted by their coach.

“I love to compete. I want to not only win but dominate.”

As new players roll in, the coaches have been scheming. Measuring traits and skills throughout the year. It’s this level of dedication that has kept Clinton on top.

“There are multiple players from our JV team who will contribute to the varsity team. Kids move up and you have to find a way to use them in the scheme. We have been assessing the strengths and weaknesses of our young men all winter and spring. We never really stop.” Coach Johnson said.

“I love the process of coaching every player and team.” He continued.

All in all, there is more to all of this as he explains his passion for coaching.

“I love the relationships built in coaching. They are everlasting. My coaches and spots played a huge role in my life. Football is my way of giving back to our universe. I love the mentoring piece, watching people and teams grow.”

The football mentality extends beyond the gridiron and this is something Johnson touches.

“Sports go hand in hand with life. Your response to adversity is critical to your quality of life. Same as in a game, your response to adversity can make or break a game.”

The Dark Horses will be looking to take that mentality into the regular season as they seek another successful run.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports