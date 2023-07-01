Wrestling on fire in Salemburg; action packs venue in small town

The small gym tucked away on College Avenue was the host to an exciting, action packed wrestling event on Saturday. Not two months prior Stir It Up Wrestling put on a show that delivered a fun-filled evening, this one was no different. A few familiar faces, coupled with a sea of new ones, the Stir It Up gym was the place to be.

For two hours, newcomers, the curious, friends and fans packed in and cheered as the first bell rang, kicking off the night. The Immortal Man faced off against Kaydin Pierre to start the evening. Between body slams and bicycle kicks the match was a dramatic experience with Immortal Man leaving the gym to heckle a patron standing at the entrance. The crowd couldn’t be happier to see the villain fall.

Jimmy Ripper came out to disrupt the event and trash talk his opponent of the evening, Side Effect. A massive man in a black mask with ill intentions of any opponent he faces. In his last match in Salemburg, he turned on his tag team opponent. The reason, unknown. One could not help but hope he’d come out the victor.

Our attention quickly turned to the next match as the cowboy hat wearing, Viper, greeted the crowd with smiles and handshakes. The atmosphere changed when Weapon X walked through the red drapes.

These two didn’t seem to be good friends and why would they, when X had been was up to no good. The competition was fierce with each one trying to gain an advantage over the other. Tie ups morphed to headlocks to hammerlocks, the chain of moves continued before Viper would finally knock him down. X rolled out of the ring in a tantrum before finally returning to the ring. Viper set up for a belly to belly suplex, but quick thinking by X reversed it and knocked out the referee in the process. He’d take the opportunity to hit Viper with the chair to take the pinfall victory.

Tha Chef took on Clinton native Mason Allen in a rowdy one. Allen didn’t wait long before he was standing toe to toe with an audience member. Chef wasn’t not having any of that and took the young man on a ride in the ring, snatching the victory from the smart mouthed Allen.

Villainy was turned up in the final two matches, as the loud mouthed Lost Boys took on baby faced Restless. One half of the Boyz in yellow tights, had no problems telling the Independent to get out of his face in a dramatic display of cockiness. That same person proceeded to circle the ring and let everyone know how he felt about them.

This display led to a heated match. Clever trash talking and fast paced action made for an incredible experience. The fight went into the audience at one point. The crowd showed no mercy and laughed as he was held down. He took three ear-ringing chest slaps from fans, retribution for his rude remarks prior. The brawl went on before the Restless were able to pull off two finishers and win by pinfall.

For the main event, Jimmy Ripper faced off against the intimidating, all in black, Side Effect. It was a backyard brawl between the two individuals. There wasn’t enough mat for them as they were all over the place with jabs, haymakers and headlocks. The ferocity of blows went out of control, and tempers took over. The rules no longer applied as they were slamming each others heads into the turnbuckle. The action left the ring and quickly devolved. The match ended in a count out disqualification and the fight continued by the curtains.

The crowd filed out of the gym with smiles and laughter after another standing room only event in Salemburg.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports