Rebuild, reunite and reform: No more free Fridays

In the humidity and bugs, Union runs conditioning drills to get the players in shape.

“Union High School will not be anyone’s free Friday. It’s a new day in Spartan nation!”

Coach Mark Oates is looking to morph the struggling, disjointed program into a disciplined, uniform and well-oiled machine this season.

Posted prominently on the entry door to the weight room was a sign that read “leave your ego” outside, all caps and bold font. The signage didn’t end there when centered around the main rule of law. On Coach Mark Oates desk, is a code of conduct meshed with a dress code.

Not long after the Independent’s arrival, a new rule was given to the young team. Everyone in the weight room was to wear white tops and black shorts or pants. He informed the team that this is about unity, one team.

“A dress code and code of conduct creates unity as well as uniformity. “We Not Me” is our motto, so the dress code makes it about the team rather than self.

Clamps sliding, plates slamming and bar clunking onto the rack was the theme for the Tuesday afternoon in the Spartan gym. The coaches continued monitoring the players as they were getting to know one another. From the practice last week, Union has expanded the roster to 30. New faces all around, including the new defense coach, Jake Davidson. Formerly retired, he came back into it, looking to help rebuild the fledgling program.

When questioned about how to inject confidence into a program that has been beaten down repeatedly for the past three years.

After an hour and some change lifting, the Spartans made their way to the practice field. It wasn’t about drills today but discipline and conditioning.

The smallest detail from where you stop running, where you stop, how to do karaoke drills to how high your knees should come during high knees. Attention to detail was key that evening. This is the process to bring about unity and uniformity, in addition to the code of conduct.

“Job one is to get the players to buy into the process and to get them to feel good about themselves.”

The players continued the aerobics in the mugginess and were pushed hard. As the session carried on, the breathes wheezed out of the young athletes, the drive was still there though as the players rallied with the final sprint on the horizon.

“Run through me, not to me!” Coach Oates yells to the players as he walks further back, extending the sprint for their tenth and final run. “Your parachute should not come out until you are past me!”

Row by row, the Spartans raced past the coach to his approval, from the small to the big, everyone was fatigued in the final run.

The practice concluded with a team huddle reminding the team what this was all about.

“I don’t care about your grade. If you are showing up to the practices, you’re playing. I want commitment. If you show up to these, you’re less likely to give up on us out there.” With this comment, he lays his hand on the shoulder of a senior.

“I want our seniors to taste victory this year. I don’t want to win next year, I want it this year.”

The desire for that win is the fuel for the Spartans, looking to shed the moniker of a free win.

“The goal is to put our players in a position to succeed. We plan to win now because our seniors do not get a do over. We will have our guys physically and mentally ready to compete every drill, practice, play, quarter and game.”

Coach Oates stands firm behind his young team and his looking to dispel the myth of the “easy Friday.”

