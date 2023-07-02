Clinton High packed with fans and parents; Lady Horses host basketball jamboree

It was a hot one outside on Saturday, thankfully we were inside but the competition was hot as well. Lakewood and Clinton took to the court to face a plethora of competition.

Lakewood

Young ladies put their bodies on the line for the Jamboree. There are no guarantees and the players were fighting for a spot on their respective teams. The Lady Leopards looked spot on and played with vigor against their opponents in the Jamboree.

With speed and determination, opponents of Lakewood were presented with a tenacious squad that would not quit. They were hard to score on in the event with their fiery play.

The Lady Leopards had their issues that prevented them from completely running away with it. Their troubles came at the rim and passing. Opportunities were lost in transition and by the rim but they remained solid in recovery.

One of the reasons the opposing players struggled mightily was from Lakewood’s ball hawk mentality. Though they had problems getting the ball in the net, they kept stealing the ball back and nabbing rebounds with ferocity. Lakewood are looking to build upon their performance from last season, holding second place in the Carolina 1A.

Clinton

A lot of new faces graced the Lady Horse squad this past Saturday. Clinton struggled last year in basketball going 10-14 and placing sixth in the SAC-7.

On the hardwood, the Lady Horses put up a good fight. There was no shortage of action, however, their new combination of personalities hindered them. Though they struggled in the communication department, they were able to hold their own.

They got on the board and started showing their skills looking more like a team as the minutes melted away from the clock. Once they scored, the court opened up to them and some flashy passes and slick jumpers gave Sampson County a sneak peek into what to look for this season.

