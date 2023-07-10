Wildcats shape up for big year in blistering heat

Offensive linemen walk while squatting under iron as they prep for a season.

Skelly competition begins with the defense looking to stay in gold.

The players were begging for a breeze under the hot sun out at Hobbton High. Yet, that didn’t stop the starving Wildcats who are looking to make waves in the Carolina 1A. Coach Joe Salas pushed the envelope after a high caliber performance last season.

Hobbton had a stellar year finishing out 10-3, finishing second in conference.

“Everyday is about getting just a little bit better.” Salas said.

The Wildcats, with pads and helmets, baked under the heat pressed forward. It was brutal training as the players were challenged with the elements and a hard nosed approach to the gridiron. It was tough for everyone, coaches included as the sun bore no mercy.

All leading to an explosive and exciting climax to the Wildcat practice, the skelly series. Those in the golden jerseys bore a different demeanor, however, as confidence oozed from the defense with them holding the offense down.

“Competition sharpens the sword and prepares the kids for game time pressure.” Anthony Goodman spoke about his admiration of the brotherly competitiveness amongst the team. Pushing each other to be better, fighting to outdo one another. The boys battled it out for an hour and a half until the skelly.

The defense had been holding the gold for a couple of days and Salas was ready to take them back. On the competitive side, Salas wasn’t happy to have lost but as a coach, he was incredibly proud of how the defense was in lockstep with each other.

“Jim Bob Bryant gave me the Gold Jersey idea. The winner of the competition period (Championship Period) wears the Gold jerseys the next day. Competition is your best friend, it makes practice fun and it makes everyone better, win or lose.” Coach Salas said in regards to the skelly series. “Competition sharpens the sword and prepares the kids for game time pressure.”

The spirit on the field changed when the Cats were in their last thirty minutes of the practice. Hoots and hollers were belted out as the defense hyped themselves looking to defend their top spot.

As hard as they tried, the offense couldn’t make any progress against the stout backs as they locked down the receiving core to retain their jerseys.

The sun was high in the sky by the end of the challenging session. The players gathered around and soaked up what the coaches had to say. The Cats are hungry with the gold being on their mind.

“Conference Championship is the regular season goal. It means we are the best team in the conference and puts us in a good playoff position.” Coach Salas commented on his team’s drive.

Hobbton is looking ready for another powerhouse season and taking the 1A conference crown in the ‘23 season.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports