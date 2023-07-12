Revival after revival, the league that wouldn’t quit

The outfielder throws the ball to the shortstop after fielding a shot to center.

Hailey Brininger snags a ball at the foul line and sends it to the cutoff man.

It was all softball on Monday evening in the small town of Garland. Children, parents, and fans were settled in despite the muggy conditions and ready for the long haul in what would be an exciting and heart warming affair. A community of people, friends and strangers gathered in the local park to watch as the league that was almost forgotten roared on.

The Garland Softball program has been through its ups and downs, but has gained a lot of steam in the past seven years.

Not a negative word was spoken about this program as proud parents and big smiles were all around. The League has been through the ringer in the past. Initially started in the mid to late 80s, the program roared until it fizzled out in the early 2000s. Remaining offline for roughly a decade, the League reawakened with fury. The late Parks and Recreation commissioner, Judy Smith, and the community helped push the league into existence.

Both Lane and Todd Marshall, a committee member who helped revive the League back in ‘16, praised her contribution to the program. According to Marshall, she had aided him immensely in structuring the program and getting it off the ground.Running now for seven years, the growth has been tremendous as teams have been added throughout that time.

It is an example of a community commitment as they came together to resurrect a local treasure. Coaches bringing kids together and instilling values like sportsmanship and competition.

“No matter what team these kids play for, whether it’s my pirates or another team, I love watching them all play and develop as coaches. We have to have patience and develop these kids and let them have fun but learn at the same time.” Lane said.

The league is put together by local businesses throughout Sampson County and run by a committee of volunteers with ten teams in total, comprising an estimated 145 kids and still growing.

“When we started the program, we only had about six teams. Now, we have ten playing this year. We wanted to give the kids something to do and bring something back to the community.” Todd Marshall, Garland Softball League committee member, informed the Independent.

The slow pitch league is a competitive one as the players varying in age played with heart. This could be seen in the demeanor of all present as a sense of pride emanated from all in attendance. The kids weren’t taking it lightly either as the players were seen rushing about the field and showing surprising displays of athleticism for a slow pitch league.

“It’s a competitive league.” Head Coach of the Pirates team Brian Lane told the Independent. He continued. “It has grown and a lot of friendships and memories are made! I want it to grow more. I would like to get five teen teams like we have on coach pitch and get the co-Ed adult games back one day!”

It took more than one individual to put this together, and Brian Lane ended his conversation with the Independent on this note.

“We appreciate the town of Garland letting this happen for these kids! We have some kids who have never played before and this league has helped them develop to even play in middle school sports.”

Marshall added to the sentiment with a nod to the current parks commissioners.

“Our current Parks and Recreation commissioners, Carolyn Melvin and Ralph Smith Jr., are working on a grant to replace the field lights and fences. They have been great to work with.” Todd Marshall informed.

As the summer comes to a close, so does Garland Softball. But, not before they host their playoffs which will feature a double elimination format, weather pending. The regular season ends on July 24 with the playoffs beginning the following day on July 25.

It’s about more than glory in the league, but an investment into the future of generations to come.

