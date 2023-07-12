Rapid following brings new sport to Sampson

A new phenomenon has swept the nation. The offspring of tennis, table tennis and badminton, Pickleball, is on the rise. The sport has found a following because of its relative ease to learn. In addition to that it is not as physically demanding as other sports therefore, the age range is wider.

California, Florida and Texas are the leading states for courts to play the game. North Carolina currently sits in fourth place. The Sampson Recreational Center is breaking ground looking to add to that number.

Back in 2014 a master plan was drafted to bring new tennis courts to Clinton. Recreation and Parks Director, Jonathan Allen, is looking to bring tennis and pickleball to Sampson County.

“There is a lack of tennis courts in Clinton for public use. We have two sets here but the problem is they are unusable because of safety concerns.” Director Allen told the Independent. “

Pickleball exploded onto the national stage. In August of 2022, the contract was finalized after a lengthy series of delays and the COVID pandemic. The first bid dropped after the vendor did not respond, but they finally had reached an agreement with another company on their second go around.

“It took time for them to get out here. It’s not unusual for some of these delays because of the size of a project. They are looking for bigger projects, this is only two tennis courts and they are working like crazy. In a nutshell, we just hit it at the wrong time.”

In 2022, the sport had seen a 158% increase in popularity, making it the fastest growing sport in America.

“The median age not long ago was 55 now it’s 33, the sport has grown incredibly fast.”

Luckily, foresight had plans in place for the game, as the courts will be used for both tennis and pickleball with paint line overlays to share the court. Their are plans in the works to add more courts at a later date. With this in mind, they are hoping to add more to broaden the scope of sports to play in Sampson County.

“What a lot of people lose I think, tennis and pickleball had a social aspect that people aren’t getting. It’s a huge community and we’re hoping to help bring people together. There is a group that will provide lessons and we’ve already setup for some lessons down the road. Probably around spring of next year. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the group. There is a senior league circuit that runs through Goldboro and maybe Kinston, we just didn’t have the facilities. What we’re anticipating is open play at the moment. As we roll forward, I see us hosting lessons for both. It could be a league but first we’ve got to generate interest.” Allen said.

The courts are estimated to be finished by the end of summer or beginning of fall.

