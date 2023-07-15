Lady Horses reload for upcoming season; plenty of youth join volleyball team

Ashley Slater instructs the Lady Horses on what she expects them to do during the activity.

Hard at work and looking for improvement, the Lady Horses were in motion as Varsity Coach Jennifer Edgerton and Junior Varsity Coach Ashley Slater had the court buzzing on Monday. The squeak of sneakers could be heard echoing through the court with lots of laughter but serious work was in play that late afternoon, but the coaches were looking for the intangibles this session.

One by one on opposite sides of the net, they lined up. As they performed their net jumps, Slater could be heard critiquing the players, touching on footwork and other details. There were fewer familiar faces than last year, with a large swath of newcomers. There was plenty of energy but a leaderless crew will not suffice for the upcoming year, an issue the coaches were adamant to polish up.

Their last season ended in a whimper after a strong showing in the front end, the Lady Horses took three losses in four games to Midway, St. Paul’s and Wallace. With the Bulldogs of Wallace, ending their playoff run in the first round in the state tournament. The seniors and those who played on the team last year had a different demeanor than the new players. as the memory of last year’s season ending skid lingers.

This was softened by the jubilant spirits surrounding and team cohesion was at work. They’ve had the summer to get to know one another and now the work is amping up.

The Horses lost a slew of experience and are now looking for leadership. Volleyball requires a staple player who exhibits the ability to lead the team through the worst and best of it. Slater explained the intangibles and roles they are looking and hoping to instill and fill this offseason.

“Teamwork. Developing role models on and off the court. That’s an important thing for girls to learn leadership to carry onto class or their jobs.” she continued. “We need girls that are flexible and willing to be a support to the team and not think about themselves as much but think about how to help the team perform.”

With a majority of new players, cohesion will be hard to come by right out of the gate. With volleyball’s fluid play, trust and communication will be key for the Horses to step up their play. Slater took to the hardwood and set up the next drill. It was a mixture of sets, tips and spikes, trying to get the team on the same page. She demonstrated what she expected from the squad and returned for questions.

They continued on and Slater had to raise her voice a bit as hollers and echoes of the volleyball permeated the gym. She has a goal in mind and it involves a certain team dressed in blue. A heated rivalry that produces electric games in Sampson.

“We want to win this season and beat Midway. I think that if we are going to beat them, this is the year to do it.” She said with a smile and confidence. The Lady Horses are looking to roll into this year tougher and more proficient than last year. With the regular season rapidly approaching, Clinton will be ready and willing to take the fight to the hardwood.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports