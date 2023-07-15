The Spartans field filled with players; hope for an expanding program

It was all hands on deck at the practice field with close to 40 kids fighting for a spot on the team to represent Union on the pitch. Parents and volunteers were out watching the session take place.

“We got a big group from middle school. Everyone seems to be buying in and getting involved in the program to build it up. It’s exciting to see the Red uniforms as a former player. We’re very fortunate to have the community involved and be in a position to keep growing the program.” Coach Everett Cruz said regarding the program’s progress.

Union is looking to take the conference to task this year, after a dismal season previously. The Union Alum and Coach of the Spartans is aiming to bring them up higher than last year.

“Got a lot of new players this year. We have a lot of inexperience right now. We gotta teach them to know when and when not to be aggressive. We’re gonna have to try and get the best we can with what we have.” Cruz told the Independent.

The focus for this session was the basics and players passed the ball in a variety of ways, trying to instill a hustle mentality and effectively pass while in motion. Everyone was honed in and working hard hoping to earn a jersey for the season.

“Trying to focus on teamwork and the fundamentals. Not necessarily a quick move but learning to make smart choices. We have to develop all around since we have more new faces. We have to start at the bottom to give our team a better chance.” Cruz commented.

Despite the slew of new players and inexperience, Cruz is optimistic about coming out ahead this season. With plenty of depth for now, the Spartans will be looking for the cream of the crop out of this new round of players.

“I feel confident about the regular season. I feel we’re going to definitely play better than we have been. Every game is going to be a fight and we’re gonna give it our all.”

With the regular season looming, the Spartans will be looking to leave their mark on the ‘23 season.

