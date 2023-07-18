Lakewood hosts alumni tournament; Leopards aim for fifth straight win

Lakewood High School will be a buzz this coming weekend as they will be hosting the Summer Alumni Basketball tournament. A while back, a group of players had been meeting from Midway and Hobbton to play basketball. What started as a small group morphed into an Alumnus showcase where the deep seeded rivalries remain.

In the last five tournaments, Lakewood has come out on top four consecutive times and the teams this upcoming weekend will be looking to knock off the Alum Leopards. The annual King of the County tournament will kick off this Saturday on July 22, beginning at 11 am.

On the card, all five schools will be represented with Union, Midway, Clinton, two Lakewood teams and a Hobbton/Clinton hybrid team.

Marcus Graham, a teacher at Midway Elementary, has been a huge part of bringing in the funds to help out the Lakewood Basketball program.

“Graham has been instrumental in this annual fundraiser each year which aids in the support of the Men’s basketball program at Lakewood High School each year.” Head Coach for the Lakewood Basketball team Brandon Powell commented.

In addition to adding funds to the Leopards coffers, the tournament allows the community to relive some of those incredible basketball games of legend for the county.

“This tournament means alot to me because the alumni get to relive those high school days playing against each other for bragging rights and fellowship.” Marcus Graham told the Independent. “I really enjoy the most during the tournament is being able to get out on the floor with guys I grew up grew up watching when I was younger, and being able to lace the shoes up another time on the Lakewood High School Gym floor.”

Pride aside, the bigger picture is the community involvement, with the crowds rolling in to cheer for former players and recapture the magic of the ‘ol high school rivals. Graham explains further.

“With this tournament we hope to bring to the community something for them to do during Christmas, Spring, or Summer breaks. This Alumni tournament gives the people in the community the opportunity to come out to fellowship and watch some good competitive basketball. Also for them to come out and relive those rivalries while watching some of the best players to come through the schools in Sampson County.”

This event, of course, cannot be run without the help of numerous volunteers who wish to pass on the legacy of their basketball prowess. Graham ends the interview, giving thanks to all who helped.

“I give all the credit to Coach Brandon Powell for putting this together. I’m just the guy on the side that gets the teams together. Also special thanks out to everyone involved, including concessions, referees, school staff volunteers etc. We couldn’t have done this without them.”

Entry is limited to those who played for their respective teams and the cost is $5. It is an all day affair slated to end around late afternoon. Not to worry though as there will be concessions with a chicken sandwich sale as week, The tournament will be taking place at Lakewood High School starting at 11 am. Full coverage of tournament will run next week on Tuesday!

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports