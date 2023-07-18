Leopards on the pitch; looking to improve and grow

Bruce Maynard informs the team of the importance of their efforts this year.

“These first sessions are going to be solely focused on conditioning.” Coach Bruce Maynard told the Independent.

The Leopards had a rough go of it last year, with dwindling numbers. Given their low numbers, conditioning will be key to the Leopards success.

After a summer of inactivity, Maynard is not playing around. Last season, the Leopards, both boys and girls, had dismal showings due to low numbers and inexperience. With nine players on the field, Coach Maynard has the challenge of balancing intense conditioning while avoiding injuries to his team.

“I’ve got seven freshmen trying out for the team.” Maynard comments on reloading the Leopards. “We can’t afford any injuries, we’ve got to be in shape.”

The average midfielder runs seven miles a game, no surprise that when the Independent arrived, players were prepping for a light run. Coach Maynard explains to his team what he doesn’t want to see.

“I don’t want to see you, gasping for air ten minutes into your match.” He addressed the guys as put his hands on knees and feigned shortness of breath.

After that little chat, he sent them back to the field to run some more. It was a short workout being their first time back on the pitch this summer. Maynard and the Leopards are looking to show the county they are not a free meal. He spoke candidly about the future of the program given their recent performance and low numbers to the team. The athletes’ joking demeanor turned serious after reality sank in.

The minimum roster count is ten, but Maynard was optimistic they will field a team this season. This however is contingent on competitiveness. With Lakewood having subpar showings in recent memories and only three seasons in the top three of their conference in the past seven. The Leopards will have to dig deep this summer and lay it all out on the pitch for the program to remain.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports